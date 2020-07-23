Stevenage sign former Norwich City goalkeeper Billy Johnson
PUBLISHED: 12:13 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 23 July 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Norwich City goalkeeper Billy Johnson is the latest player to join the Alex Revell revolution at Stevenage.
The 20-year-old was with the Carrow Road club for the last two seasons and joined Braintree Town in the National League South on loan in January.
He also played twice for the Canaries U23 team in the EFL Trophy, his last outing in October as they beat Crawley Town 2-1.
Speaking on the Boro website, Johnson said it felt great to join the club and was looking forward to what the future held for him.
And according to his new manager, that could be anything he puts his mind to.
Revell said: “He had a brilliant loan last year at Braintree and he has a real presence for such a young man and a real quality with his distribution and shot stopping.
“He is a fantastic character and knows that he has to come in and work at his best every day to keep improving and earn the right to play.
“He will be someone that I know will relish that challenge.”
