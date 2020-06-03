Advanced search

Boro’s relegation escape bid boosted again as Macc hit with another charge

PUBLISHED: 08:24 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 03 June 2020

Stevenage's hopes of escaping relegation have been boosted by a further charge against nearest rivals Macclesfield Town. Picture: CLINT HUGHES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage could yet survive relegation as their nearest rivals Macclesfield Town were hit with yet more charges over late payment of wages.

Boro looked dead and buried when the League Two season was suspended, sitting eight points adrift of a Macclesfield side that had already had six points deducted.

A further four points removed from their tally last month left Stevenage only three points behind, and with a game in hand, and this further charge could see Town slip to the foot of the table.

A statement from the EFL said: “Macclesfield Town has been issued with further misconduct charges for alleged breaches of EFL regulations and will be referred to an independent disciplinary commission.

“The club has been charged with failing to pay a number of players on the applicable payment dates due in March 2020, whilst also failing to act with utmost good faith in respect of matters with the EFL and for breaching an order, requirement, direction or instruction of the league.”

The club declared they were “deeply surprised” by the charges as the arbitration panel at their last hearing had stated it would require “strong persuasion” to impose a further points deduction for any such breach.

They added: “Macclesfield Town will understandably be appealing these charges vehemently and will provide a further update in due course.”

The Silkmen’s previous punishment last month left also carried a suspended two-point deduction.

EFL clubs are set to vote on a framework to end the season with clubs in the fourth tier indicating a wish to curtail the season without relegation.

The league framework includes relegation to the National League although only one team would go down.

The Cheshire club were lost four points for non-payment of players after players refused to play against Crewe in December in protest at the financial problems.

They then admitted two misconduct charges relating to an unfulfilled fixture against Plymouth on December 21 and for non-payment of players in February.

That drew another four-point punishment with a suspended deduction of three also triggered.

Boro's relegation escape bid boosted again as Macc hit with another charge

