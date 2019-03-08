Advanced search

Maamria frustrated as Boro lose curtain-raiser at Salford

PUBLISHED: 15:17 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 05 August 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was frustrated by his side's performance in their 2-0 defeat against Salford City on the opening day of the new League Two season.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored either side of half-time as the Ammies won their first ever game in the Football League.

The result was not how Maamria wanted his side to begin the new season, telling CometSport: "That was not the start we were looking for.

"We didn't take control of the game early doors, but we got back into the game, looked quite comfortable in possession and in our build-up play going forward.

"We conceded the goal late on in the first-half. Probably the biggest thing was, I was forced to make two substitutions at a critical time in the game.

"Dean Parrett had to come off just before half-time and then Jamie Fielding had to come off at half-time so those changes didn't help us, we had to reshuffle.

"The goal came at the wrong time, although there's no goal you concede that comes at the right time.

"I thought I reaction to it was a little bit poor, but we were concerned about Jamie and Dean so that's probably why we dropped a bit.

Maamria was quick to thank Boro's travelling support, adding: "It was a difficult afternoon, but I just want to thank our fans.

"They came here today and we were very disappointed we couldn't give them the performance they deserved."

Maamria's side return to action on Saturday when they face Exeter City in their first home game, and he is looking for an improved performance at the Lamex.

"You could win the first game, draw the first game, lose the first game, it's a long season ahead," said the Stevenage boss.

"Hopefully we can try and get one or two fit and we'll be ready for next week."

