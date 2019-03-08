new

Former England Women's boss Sampson joins Stevenage coaching staff as Oldfield returns in backroom role

Mark Sampson (left) and David Oldfield (right) with Stevenage boss Dino Maamria. Picture: Stevenage FC Archant

Stevenage have appointed former England Women's boss Mark Sampson as a first-team coach, while David Oldfield returns to the backroom staff.

Sampson was in charge of the Lionesses from 2013 to 2017, guiding them to third place at the 2015 Women's World Cup, but he was sacked after an FA report into 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria acknowledged this, saying: "We are fully aware of Mark's past issues with the FA.

"I have known Mark for a long time and we have discussed what happened at length.

"I am convinced of his character and skillset. He will be a big asset to the club moving forward."

Oldfield is back at the Lamex after joining the club's coaching staff towards the end of last season, and Maamria is delighted to see him return, saying: "David's outstanding coaching credentials are a big part of the reason why he has been brought into the management team."