Former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Soares on trial with Stevenage

Tom Soares. Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former AFC Wimbledon and Crystal Palace midfielder Tom Soares is on trial with Stevenage, CometSport can confirm.

The 32-year-old was let go at the end of last season by Wimbledo, and is now looking to earn himself a deal at the Lamex.

Soares played for Boro during their pre-season friendly against Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

Having started his career at Palace - making 149 league appearances at Selhurst Park - went on to play for Stoke City, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Hibernian before joining Bury in 2012.

Soares made 164 league appearances for the Gigg Lane outfit, scoring the goal that got them promoted to League One on the last day of the 2014/15 season.

He joined Wimbledon in 2017, playing 69 times in the league, but was released this summer.

After Stevenage's 0-0 with St Albans, boss Dino Maamria revealed he wanted to add more experience to his side, something which Soares would certainly provide.