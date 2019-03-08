Advanced search

League Two: Forest Green Rovers 0 Stevenage 0

PUBLISHED: 17:25 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 21 September 2019

Stevenage keeper Paul Farman (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Stevenage keeper Paul Farman (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage produced their best display of the season to take a point from The New Lawn on Saturday.

Mark Sampson made four changes to his side from the midweek defeat against Northampton as Michael Timlin came straight into the side following his return to the club.

Jason Cowley and Tyler Denton made their first league starts, while Arthur Iontton was also included, and Boro saw Cowley denied by home keeper Thomas.

Ben Kennedy curled a shot wide, before Paul Farman was called into action to hold on to Junior Mondal's shot.

And Kurtis Guthrie was booked for a late tackle against his old club, before Kennedy sent a free-kick just past the post.

Thomas made a fine save to thwart Guthrie on 35 minutes, with Cowley denied by the home defence as he looked to profit.

You may also want to watch:

Boro had penalty appeals turned down before the break, when Cowley went down under a challenge from Rawson, as he raced onto Charlie Carter's header.

And the visitors continued to ask more questions in the second half, with Carter having a header cleared off the line before a desperate scramble.

Forest Green struggled to create clear chances of their own, with Cowley firing over for Boro midway through the half from Guthrie's through ball.

Guthrie and Kennedy had shots blocked before Sampson sent on Kelland Watts, Noor Husin and Danny Newton for Iontton, Denton and Cowley respectively.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the closing minutes when Aitchinson collected his second booking and Boro had a great chance to win it at the end when Kennedy broke clear on the left with Guthrie in support, but could not find his teammate as it ended goalless.

Stevenage: Farman, Wildin, Cuthbert, Stokes, Denton (Husin 80), Kennedy, Carter, Timlin, Iontton (Watts 71), Guthrie, Cowley (Newton 80). Unused subs: Bastien, El-Abd, List, Mackail-Smith.

Attendance: 1,881.

Other Stevenage FC News

League Two: Forest Green Rovers 0 Stevenage 0

One out and one in at St Albans as Stevenage youngster replaces Murrell-Williamson

Boro players will get first victory says boss despite falling to Cobblers defeat

League Two: Stevenage 2 Carlisle 3

Joel Byrom column: Mark Sampson has had a massive impact on me from minute one

Dino 'proud of what we achieved' at Stevenage despite dismissal

Most read stories

Hitchin man hails 'catch of a lifetime' after reeling in one of Europe's biggest ever catfish

The Mandarin Catfish is a rare breed of wels catfish native to Europe. Picture: Robert Webb

Former nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital suspended amid 'serious concerns'

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts police praise 'life-saving' mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Gosmore farmer whose body was found on a riverbank 'got estranged wife's lover sacked from his job'

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts police & Danny Loo

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Hitchin man hails ‘catch of a lifetime’ after reeling in one of Europe’s biggest ever catfish

The Mandarin Catfish is a rare breed of wels catfish native to Europe. Picture: Robert Webb

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Gosmore farmer whose body was found on a riverbank ‘got estranged wife’s lover sacked from his job’

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts police & Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

League Two: Forest Green Rovers 0 Stevenage 0

Stevenage keeper Paul Farman (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Letchworth artist sculpts life-size Ebenezer Howard statue

Letchworth artist Peter Colvin and Chair of the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation with life-size Ebenezer Howard statue at the Spriella Building. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Stevenage charity opens fourth library in deprived Kenyan community

Villagers decorated the shipping container with colourful handprints. Picture: Lenka McAlinden.

Find out how Age Concern Stevenage could help you at grand reopening this weekend

Age Concern Stevenage has moved into the Indoor Market. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Hospice heroes swim, run, cycle and skydive their way to raising £20,000

HR consultant Liz Roe swam 21 miles two ways across Windermere Lake in Cumbria to raise money for the hospice. Picture: Courtesy of Liz Roe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists