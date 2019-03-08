League Two: Forest Green Rovers 0 Stevenage 0

Stevenage keeper Paul Farman (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage produced their best display of the season to take a point from The New Lawn on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Sampson made four changes to his side from the midweek defeat against Northampton as Michael Timlin came straight into the side following his return to the club.

Jason Cowley and Tyler Denton made their first league starts, while Arthur Iontton was also included, and Boro saw Cowley denied by home keeper Thomas.

Ben Kennedy curled a shot wide, before Paul Farman was called into action to hold on to Junior Mondal's shot.

And Kurtis Guthrie was booked for a late tackle against his old club, before Kennedy sent a free-kick just past the post.

Thomas made a fine save to thwart Guthrie on 35 minutes, with Cowley denied by the home defence as he looked to profit.

You may also want to watch:

Boro had penalty appeals turned down before the break, when Cowley went down under a challenge from Rawson, as he raced onto Charlie Carter's header.

And the visitors continued to ask more questions in the second half, with Carter having a header cleared off the line before a desperate scramble.

Forest Green struggled to create clear chances of their own, with Cowley firing over for Boro midway through the half from Guthrie's through ball.

Guthrie and Kennedy had shots blocked before Sampson sent on Kelland Watts, Noor Husin and Danny Newton for Iontton, Denton and Cowley respectively.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the closing minutes when Aitchinson collected his second booking and Boro had a great chance to win it at the end when Kennedy broke clear on the left with Guthrie in support, but could not find his teammate as it ended goalless.

Stevenage: Farman, Wildin, Cuthbert, Stokes, Denton (Husin 80), Kennedy, Carter, Timlin, Iontton (Watts 71), Guthrie, Cowley (Newton 80). Unused subs: Bastien, El-Abd, List, Mackail-Smith.

Attendance: 1,881.