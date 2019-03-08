Advanced search

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

PUBLISHED: 11:24 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 09 September 2019

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Dino Maamria's sacking as manager of Stevenage has led to the usual rush of names being touted to replace him at the League Two club. The Comet's Neil Metcalfe takes an early look at some who could be next in line for the Lamex Stadium post.

Mark Sampson has been made caretaker manager of Stevenage following Dino Maamria's sacking. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTOMark Sampson has been made caretaker manager of Stevenage following Dino Maamria's sacking. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

1) Mark Sampson - Named as caretaker manager in the interim, the former England Women's boss will have the chance to stake his claim for the role on a permanent basis over the coming weeks. He only arrived at the Lamex in the summer as Maamria's assistant but his pedigree with the national side was impressive, even if the ending cast a cloud over it.

Sol Campbell's first managerial role was a 10-month stint at Macclesfield. Picture: SIMON COOPER/PASol Campbell's first managerial role was a 10-month stint at Macclesfield. Picture: SIMON COOPER/PA

2) Sol Campbell - Resigned as Macclesfield boss earlier in the season, his first role as boss, but he managed to steer the Silkmen clear of relegation last season when it seemed liked a hopeless cause. Appointing him would mirror that of former Tottenham team-mate Teddy Sheringham at Boro back in 2015. That didn't go as planned and he was removed from the post after nine months so Campbell would reflect another gamble on chairman Phil Wallace's behalf.

Former Notts County manager Kevin Nolan during his time at Meadow Lane. Picture: NICK POTTS/PAFormer Notts County manager Kevin Nolan during his time at Meadow Lane. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

3) Kevin Nolan - Spells in the hotseats at Leyton Orient and Notts County since hanging up the boots so knows the lay of the land in League Two. Also has a fairly decent win percentage in the 74 games he has been a manager, with 36 of them ending in victories and 17 draws. A competitive player will no doubt be looking to get back into the game quickly.

Luke Garrard guided Boreham Wood to the National League play-off final in 2018. Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PALuke Garrard guided Boreham Wood to the National League play-off final in 2018. Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

4) Luke Garrard - Took Boreham Wood to the brink of the Football League when they reached the National League play-off final before losing 2-1 to Tranmere Rovers. Didn't have the best of times last year as the club finished 20th but has still done wonders at Meadow Park since being appointed in 2015. Extensive knowledge of players at that level might also be useful.

Stevenage legend Ronnie Henry would be a popular if untested choice as manager. Picture: DANNY LOOStevenage legend Ronnie Henry would be a popular if untested choice as manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

5) Ronnie Henry - A club legend, his playing days ended at the club in the summer and although he now turns out for Billericay Town, he does remain on the books at the Lamex as a youth development phase coach. It would be an incredibly bold move to put him in charge of first-team affairs but he would have the backing of the fans and the respect of the players.

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

End of the road for Dino Maamria after rollercoaster 18 months at Stevenage

Stevenage sack Dino Maamria after winless start to League Two season

League Two: Cheltenham Town 4 Stevenage 2

Leasing.com Trophy: Stevenage 0 MK Dons 3

Two points dropped for Stevenage says Luther Wildin as Macclesfield draw takes shine off stunner

