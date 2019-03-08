Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss
PUBLISHED: 11:24 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 09 September 2019
Dino Maamria's sacking as manager of Stevenage has led to the usual rush of names being touted to replace him at the League Two club. The Comet's Neil Metcalfe takes an early look at some who could be next in line for the Lamex Stadium post.
1) Mark Sampson - Named as caretaker manager in the interim, the former England Women's boss will have the chance to stake his claim for the role on a permanent basis over the coming weeks. He only arrived at the Lamex in the summer as Maamria's assistant but his pedigree with the national side was impressive, even if the ending cast a cloud over it.
2) Sol Campbell - Resigned as Macclesfield boss earlier in the season, his first role as boss, but he managed to steer the Silkmen clear of relegation last season when it seemed liked a hopeless cause. Appointing him would mirror that of former Tottenham team-mate Teddy Sheringham at Boro back in 2015. That didn't go as planned and he was removed from the post after nine months so Campbell would reflect another gamble on chairman Phil Wallace's behalf.
3) Kevin Nolan - Spells in the hotseats at Leyton Orient and Notts County since hanging up the boots so knows the lay of the land in League Two. Also has a fairly decent win percentage in the 74 games he has been a manager, with 36 of them ending in victories and 17 draws. A competitive player will no doubt be looking to get back into the game quickly.
4) Luke Garrard - Took Boreham Wood to the brink of the Football League when they reached the National League play-off final before losing 2-1 to Tranmere Rovers. Didn't have the best of times last year as the club finished 20th but has still done wonders at Meadow Park since being appointed in 2015. Extensive knowledge of players at that level might also be useful.
5) Ronnie Henry - A club legend, his playing days ended at the club in the summer and although he now turns out for Billericay Town, he does remain on the books at the Lamex as a youth development phase coach. It would be an incredibly bold move to put him in charge of first-team affairs but he would have the backing of the fans and the respect of the players.