Femi Akinwande becomes second Stevenage signing of the summer

PUBLISHED: 11:19 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 25 June 2020

New Stevenage signing Femi Akinwande (right) scored Braintree Town's second goal in a 3-0 win at St Albans City in August. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Alex Revell has made his second signing of the summer at Stevenage by bringing in Femi Akinwande.

Like the first, Inih Effiong who arrived at the Lamex earlier in the week, the 24-year-old is a striker with plenty of non-league experience.

He spent last year in the National League South with Braintree Town and Billericay Town, scoring 12 goals across both clubs.

Prior to that he has had spells at Maldon & Tiptree, East Thurrock United and Concord Rangers.

He has appeared in the football league on three occasions during a two-year stay with Colchester United and the Boro boss believes he is more than capable of getting back there.

Speaking on the club website Revell said: “Femi is a fantastic young man. He has showed this season what a talent he is scoring 12 goals and impressing with his pace, power and trickery.

“He fully deserves his opportunity to come in and showcase his talents but what really excites me is his burning desire to come in every day and work as hard as he can to improve and make the most of his opportunity.

“We are a club that wants to give these players the opportunity to show people how good they are and flourish in our environment.

“The likes of [Steve] Morison, [Matty] Godden and [Danny] Newton are perfect examples of those types of players and I believe that Femi has all the attributes to go on and have a hugely successful career both here at Stevenage and beyond.”

Akinwande himself said: “I was waiting for a full-time opportunity and when I spoke to the gaffer it was a no-brainer to join. He said he has seen my clips and he sent somebody down to watch a few of my games and he was impressed, so I am just very grateful for the opportunity.”

