Farman up for the cup but Stevenage stopper knows improvement is needed

PUBLISHED: 13:33 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 13 August 2019

Paul Farman of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

Stevenage goalkeeper Paul Farman is eyeing a win in the first round of the Carabao Cup when Boro face Southend United at the Lamex tonight, but he knows they must improve after a poor start in League Two.

Boro will be in for a tough test when they face the League One side, but Farman is determined to win, and knows the club need to get a victory under their belt after losing their first two league games.

Speaking to CometSport, Farman said: "It's a game we want to win.

"We want to get a win under out belt, then we can build on that.

"We want to better what we did on Saturday. Score more goals, create more chances, keep a clean sheet.

"We can't make it out too long, but we have to get better quicker.

"It needs to be improved from goalkeeper to the two boys up front. It's something that we are working on.

"It's a work in progress and I promise you we are working hard behind the scenes. The boys are really grafting."

