new

Farman frustrated by Vale draw as Stevenage stopper praises Sampson's impact at Boro

Paul Farman of Stevenage punches clear during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Paul Farman was frustrated that Stevenage couldn't find a deserved winner in their 1-1 draw with Port Vale in League Two on Saturday, but was quick to praise the impact of caretaker boss Mark Samspon as Boro continue to improve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite falling behind on 7 minutes through Jake Taylor's strike inside the box, Stevenage fought back and equalised through Kurtis Guthrie's 23rd minute penalty after Scott Cuthbert was hauled down inside the area.

Boro pushed for a winner in the second-half, but they were kept out by some impressive goalkeeping from Scott Brown and took a deserved point from Vale Park.

Farman was frustrated it wasn't three points, but was keen to hail the impact of Sampson and assistant Alex Revell after another positive performance.

"It's disappointing not to come away with a win, but I don't think they've lost here this season so it's a good point in the end," he said.

"We controlled the game, but I'd say first 15 minutes till they scored we didn't control it, then I thought we showed we are dangerous and the boys defended magnificent again.

"Since the change at the club has happened it's been great.

You may also want to watch:

"Revs and Mark have been outstanding since they've come in and they've just got the buzz back around the place.

"Everyone loves coming into training, it's our jobs so we really do want to enjoy it.

"It's a great dressing room, there are some real characters in their so we've got to keep the momentum going."

There was also a big injury boost for Stevenage as Dean Parrett and Terence Vancooten returned from injury.

Their return increases competition for places, but this something Farman believes is a positive.

"Competition for places is so good and a lot of the boys are coming back," he said.

"You see Terence come on and you saw what he could do last year. He's outstanding for a young boy.

"It's all competition for places and it's good for the dressing room, good for the training and it brings the best out of everyone, so you've just got to rise up to or you get left behind in your position, so you do have to step it up."