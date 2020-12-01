Advanced search

Fans to return to Stevenage starting with home game against Southend United

PUBLISHED: 16:15 01 December 2020

Stevenage are set to welcome fans back to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday for the visit of Southend United. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage are set to welcome fans back to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday for the visit of Southend United. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage will use Saturday’s League Two game against Southend United to welcome fans back to the Lamex Stadium.

For the moment only season-ticket holders will be granted admission but the club are hoping that could change in the future.

They said: “Following yesterday’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting, approval has been received to allow crowds to return to the Lamex Stadium starting on Saturday.

“In line with guidance, the match will be used as a test event with access limited to 2020/21 season ticket holders only.

“Subject to a post event review by the SAG, it is anticipated that a COVID capacity of circa 1,500 will be in place for the next home match against Exeter City.

“Details regarding the purchase of general sale tickets for future league games and the FA Cup third round tie against Swansea City will be released later next week.”

Fans unable to attend can still get iFollow match passes and all supporters are advised to familiarise themselves with the new COVID supporter code of conduct, available on the website.

