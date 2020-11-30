All the FA Cup third round draw details including time, place and ball numbers
PUBLISHED: 11:03 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 30 November 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
All Stevenage eyes will be on ball number 45 for tonight’s FA Cup third round draw.
The appearance of that will reveal the prize for League Two Stevenage after their penalty shoot-out success over Hull City on Sunday at the Lamex Stadium.
The third round draw is one of the most eagerly-anticipated dates in the English football calendar as it sees the introduction of teams from the Premier League and Championship.
The draw itself will be shown live on both BBC One and BT Sport from 7pm tonight, Monday, November 30.
The third round draw is one of the most eagerly-anticipated dates in the English football calendar as it sees the introduction of teams from the Premier League and Championship.
Those 44 teams will take their place alongside the 20 who have battled through from the earlier rounds.
This year that includes four from non-league.
Chorley will be the host of the draw, the National League North side causing the shock of the second round by beating League One Peterborough United.
They are joined by Marine, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition. They play their football in the ninth tier and step four of the non-league system, the same as Welwyn Garden City.
Another step four side, Canvey Island, play National League Boreham Wood in the one remaining second-round fixture.
Fellow National League outfit Stockport County complete the quartet.
Depending on the selection of televised matches, the ties will take place anywhere between Friday, January 6, and Monday, January 9.
Winners of each third round tie will claim £82,000 in prize money.
Ball numbers for FA Cup third round draw:
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Coventry City
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Leeds United
20 Leicester City
21 Liverpool
22 Luton Town
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wolverhampton Wanderers
44 Wycombe Wanderers
45 Stevenage
46 Blackpool
47 Tranmere Rovers
48 Crawley Town
49 Stockport County
50 Plymouth Argyle
51 Portsmouth
52 Cheltenham Town
53 Chorley
54 Morecambe
55 Shrewsbury Town
56 Mansfield Town
57 Newport County
58 Marine
59 Exeter City
60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood
61 Doncaster Rovers
62 Milton Keynes Dons
63 Bristol Rovers
64 Oldham Athletic
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.