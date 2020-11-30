All the FA Cup third round draw details including time, place and ball numbers

Danny Newton of Stevenage goes close during the win over Hull City in the FA Cup. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

All Stevenage eyes will be on ball number 45 for tonight’s FA Cup third round draw.

The appearance of that will reveal the prize for League Two Stevenage after their penalty shoot-out success over Hull City on Sunday at the Lamex Stadium.

The third round draw is one of the most eagerly-anticipated dates in the English football calendar as it sees the introduction of teams from the Premier League and Championship.

The draw itself will be shown live on both BBC One and BT Sport from 7pm tonight, Monday, November 30.

Those 44 teams will take their place alongside the 20 who have battled through from the earlier rounds.

This year that includes four from non-league.

Chorley will be the host of the draw, the National League North side causing the shock of the second round by beating League One Peterborough United.

They are joined by Marine, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition. They play their football in the ninth tier and step four of the non-league system, the same as Welwyn Garden City.

Another step four side, Canvey Island, play National League Boreham Wood in the one remaining second-round fixture.

Fellow National League outfit Stockport County complete the quartet.

Depending on the selection of televised matches, the ties will take place anywhere between Friday, January 6, and Monday, January 9.

Winners of each third round tie will claim £82,000 in prize money.

Ball numbers for FA Cup third round draw:

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Coventry City

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Leeds United

20 Leicester City

21 Liverpool

22 Luton Town

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wolverhampton Wanderers

44 Wycombe Wanderers

45 Stevenage

46 Blackpool

47 Tranmere Rovers

48 Crawley Town

49 Stockport County

50 Plymouth Argyle

51 Portsmouth

52 Cheltenham Town

53 Chorley

54 Morecambe

55 Shrewsbury Town

56 Mansfield Town

57 Newport County

58 Marine

59 Exeter City

60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood

61 Doncaster Rovers

62 Milton Keynes Dons

63 Bristol Rovers

64 Oldham Athletic