FA CUP - Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough: Boro battle to take League One opponents to replay

PUBLISHED: 17:08 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 09 November 2019

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage and Frankie Kent of Peterborough United during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage and Frankie Kent of Peterborough United during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage put in a battling display in their FA Cup first round tie against League One Peterborough United to earn a replay after a 1-1 draw at the Lamex on Saturday afternoon.

Elliott List of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019Elliott List of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Elliott List gave Boro the lead when he raced onto a long ball and powered home on 55 minutes, but Marcus Maddison equalised with a long-range strike on 78 minutes to send the tie to a replay.

Mark Sampson made one change to the side that drew with Scunthorpe last Saturday, as Emmanuel Sonupe replaced Tyler Denton.

The Stevenage boss was forced into an early change though when Dean Parrett limped off injured, with Elliott List coming on to replace him.

Despite the away side being favourites and seeing more of the ball, it was Boro who had the better of the first-half chances with Charlie Lakin seeing two attempts inside the area well blocked.

Terence Vancooten of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019Terence Vancooten of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

You may also want to watch:

Ivan Toney - League One's joint top scorer - had the best opening for Peterborough, and although he would have been disappointed to see his free header go wide, his blushes were spared by the offside flag.

With the score level at the break, both sides would have been keen to get back out for the second-half and push for the opener, but they had to wait as the floodlights at the Lamex went out, delaying the next 45 minutes.

When the lights finally came back on and the teams emerged from the dressing room, Stevenage needed just 10 minutes to take the lead.

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage and Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage and Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

A long ball over the top saw substitute List race onto the pass, beating the Posh defence to the ball before powering an effort past goalkeeper Christy Pym.

But Maddison found an equaliser as he drove home from 25-yards out, before Paul Farman pulled of a superb save to deny the Peterborough man a second goal as the visitors finished the stronger of the sides.

Neither side could find a winner though, with the tie to be decided by a replay at London Road.

