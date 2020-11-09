FA Cup: Stevenage given a former Premier League side at home in the second round
PUBLISHED: 19:24 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:31 09 November 2020
Stevenage’s path towards a potential money-spinning third round FA Cup tie will need to go through a side that were only relegated from the Premier League in 2017.
Boro will face Hull City in the second round of the famous old competition, scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 28.
Alex Revell’s men needed a penalty shoot-out to advance beyond National League South Concord Rangers
The Essex-based side had twice equalised over the 120 minutes at the Lamex Stadium after goals from Ben Coker and Danny Newton had put the hosts ahead.
The League One Tigers meanwhile came through 2-0 at the expense of Fleetwood Town.
The third round will see both Premier Division and Championship sides enter the competition.
Elsewhere, the one other Hertfordshire still standing at this stage, Boreham Wood, will go to Canvey Island.
The winners of each tie will receive £34,000 from the prize fund.
FA Cup second round draw (in full):
1.Stevenage v Hull City
2.Harrogate Town v Blackpool
3.Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town
4.Barrow or AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town
5.Stockport County v Yeovil Town
6.Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City
7.Portsmouth v King’s Lynn Town
8.Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra
9.Peterborough United v Chorley
10.Morecambe v Solihull Moors
11.Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City or Northampton Town
12.Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge
13.Newport County v Salford City
14.Marine v Havant & Waterlooville
15.Gillingham v Exeter City
16.Canvey Island v Boreham Wood
17.Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers
18.Barnet v MK Dons
19.Bristol Rovers v Darlington
20.Bradford City v Oldham Athletic
