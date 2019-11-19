new

FA CUP - Peterborough 2-0 Stevenage player ratings: Farman stars despite Boro's cup exit

Paul Farman of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night as they lost 2-0 to Peterborough United in a first round replay. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from London Road.

Paul Farman - 8

Luiz Fernandez - 6

Scott Cuthbert - 6.5

Ben Nugent - 6

Chris Stokes - 6.5

Tom Soares - 5

Michael Timlin - 6

Charlie Lakin - 6.5

Charlie Carter - 6

Emmanuel Sonupe - 4.5

Elliott List - 6

Substitutes

Jason Cowley - 5.5

Craig Mackail-Smith - 5

Liam Smyth - N/A