new
FA CUP - Peterborough 2-0 Stevenage player ratings: Farman stars despite Boro's cup exit
PUBLISHED: 21:45 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 19 November 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Stevenage were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night as they lost 2-0 to Peterborough United in a first round replay. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from London Road.
Paul Farman - 8
Luiz Fernandez - 6
Scott Cuthbert - 6.5
Ben Nugent - 6
Chris Stokes - 6.5
Tom Soares - 5
You may also want to watch:
Michael Timlin - 6
Charlie Lakin - 6.5
Charlie Carter - 6
Emmanuel Sonupe - 4.5
Elliott List - 6
Substitutes
Jason Cowley - 5.5
Craig Mackail-Smith - 5
Liam Smyth - N/A