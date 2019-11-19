Advanced search

FA CUP - Peterborough 2-0 Stevenage: Boro knocked out despite valiant display against League One high-flyers

PUBLISHED: 21:42 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 19 November 2019

Charlie Carter of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Charlie Carter of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Stevenage are out of the FA Cup after they lost 2-0 to Peterborough United in their first round replay at London Road on Tuesday night, but they can be proud of their performance in the tie.

Mo Eisa's 11th-minute strike from outside the area gave Posh the lead, and Ricky-Jade Jones made it 2-0 in injury time with the away side pressing forward.

Despite falling at the first hurdle, Boro can be proud of their performance over both games having tested a free-scoring side who sit fourth in League One.

Injuries forced Mark Sampson to name a young Stevenage squad, with 18-year-old Luis Fernandez named in the starting XI, while fellow youngsters Jack Smith, Liam Smyth and Mackye Townsend-West were on the bench.

Peterborough were seeing most of the ball early on, and they took the lead with 11 minutes gone as a loose ball fell to Eisa on the edge of the box and stroked his shot home.

Other than the goal, there were few chances of note in the opening 20 minutes, with Marcus Maddison having the best of them when his shot from a tight angle forced a save from Paul Farman.

Farman then had to make an even better save on 36 minutes to keep Boro in the game as he tipped Eisa's close-range effort over the bar thanks to some lightning quick reactions.

The sides went into the break level, but Boro pushed further forward after the interval as they went in search of an equaliser.

Elliott List - who scored in the original tie - was found in space on the edge of the area, but his low shot was well pushed away by Christy Pym.

Down the other end, Ben Nugent came close to scoring an own goal as he slid in to block a cross, but luckily for the defender the ball fizzed the right side of the post.

Stevenage had the post to thank on 80 minutes as Peterborough marauded forward. Ivan Toney's cut back was behind Eisa and the ball fell to substitute Joe Ward, but he could only cannon a shot off the upright with the away defence scrambling.

List then had a chance for Boro as he broke free inside the area, but Pym was out quickly to smother his effort.

With Stevenage committing more and more players forward, Peterborough broke forward in injury time and got their second as Maddison fed substitute Jones to slot home, dumping Sampson's men out.

