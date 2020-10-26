Stevenage out to avoid cup upset after draw for the FA Cup first round proper
PUBLISHED: 19:35 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 26 October 2020
Stevenage will need to overcome tricky non-league opposition after the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup was made.
Alex Revell’s men have been paired against FA Trophy finalists Concord Rangers, with the match at the Lamex Stadium set to take place on Saturday, November 7.
Boro reached the third round in the 2017-2018 season before losing 3-0 in a replay to Reading.
They have failed to win their first round game in each of the last two seasons, going down to Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United respectively.
Should St Albans City win at Bishop’s Stortford, their fourth qualifying round tie played immediately after the draw, they will go to Brackley Town.
Their last appearnce in the first round came in 2016 when they lost 5-3 to Carlisle United at Clarence Park.
The winners of each first round tie receive £22,629 from the prize fund.
FA Cup first round proper draw in full:
1.Leyton Orient v Newport County
2.Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mills
3.Sunderland v Mansfield Town
4.Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandra
5.Oxford United v Peterborough United
6.Exeter City v AFC Fylde
7.Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City
8.Walsall v Bristol Rovers
9.Rochdale v Chesterfield
10.Swindon Town v Darlington
11.Barnet v Burton Albion
12.Wigan Athletic v Chorley
13.Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley
14.Oxford City v Northampton Town
15.Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe
16.Bromley v Yeovil Town
17.Torquay United v Crawlwy Town
18.Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool
19.Cheltenham Town v South Shields
20.Stevenage v Concord Rangers
21.Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United
22.Gillingham v Woking
23.Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle
24.Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United
25.FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers
26.Salford City v Hartlepool United
27.Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors
28.Hull City v Fleetwood Town
29.Colchester United v Marine
30.Barrow v AFC Wimbledon
31.Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town
32.Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town
33.Brackley Town v Bishop’s Stortford or St Albans City
34.Eastleigh v MK Dons
35.Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic
36.Boreham Wood v Southend United
37.Ipswich Town v Portsmouth
38.Port Vale v King’s Lynn Town
39.Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers
40.Banbury United v Canvey Island
