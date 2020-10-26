Advanced search

Stevenage out to avoid cup upset after draw for the FA Cup first round proper

PUBLISHED: 19:35 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 26 October 2020

Stevenage were knocked out of the FA Cup first round by Peterborough United in 2019. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage will need to overcome tricky non-league opposition after the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup was made.

Alex Revell’s men have been paired against FA Trophy finalists Concord Rangers, with the match at the Lamex Stadium set to take place on Saturday, November 7.

Boro reached the third round in the 2017-2018 season before losing 3-0 in a replay to Reading.

They have failed to win their first round game in each of the last two seasons, going down to Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United respectively.

Should St Albans City win at Bishop’s Stortford, their fourth qualifying round tie played immediately after the draw, they will go to Brackley Town.

Their last appearnce in the first round came in 2016 when they lost 5-3 to Carlisle United at Clarence Park.

The winners of each first round tie receive £22,629 from the prize fund.

FA Cup first round proper draw in full:

1.Leyton Orient v Newport County

2.Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mills

3.Sunderland v Mansfield Town

4.Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandra

5.Oxford United v Peterborough United

6.Exeter City v AFC Fylde

7.Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City

8.Walsall v Bristol Rovers

9.Rochdale v Chesterfield

10.Swindon Town v Darlington

11.Barnet v Burton Albion

12.Wigan Athletic v Chorley

13.Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley

14.Oxford City v Northampton Town

15.Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe

16.Bromley v Yeovil Town

17.Torquay United v Crawlwy Town

18.Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool

19.Cheltenham Town v South Shields

20.Stevenage v Concord Rangers

21.Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United

22.Gillingham v Woking

23.Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle

24.Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United

25.FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers

26.Salford City v Hartlepool United

27.Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors

28.Hull City v Fleetwood Town

29.Colchester United v Marine

30.Barrow v AFC Wimbledon

31.Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town

32.Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town

33.Brackley Town v Bishop’s Stortford or St Albans City

34.Eastleigh v MK Dons

35.Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic

36.Boreham Wood v Southend United

37.Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

38.Port Vale v King’s Lynn Town

39.Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers

40.Banbury United v Canvey Island

Stevenage out to avoid cup upset after draw for the FA Cup first round proper

