Stevenage back on tenterhooks as EFL rejects call for no relegation to National League

The EFL has rejected calls from League Two clubs to scrap relegation – meaning Stevenage’s survival hopes hang on a further points deduction for Macclesfield Town.

The football league board met on Wednesday to consider feedback and a plan to implement the outcomes of divisional meetings.

As a result of those the EFL have now drawn up a draft framework “that would be adopted into EFL regulations in the event that a division is to make the decision to curtail its season as League Two indicated”.

League Two’s request to scrap relegation though was rejected with the EFL saying “the principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League”.

This is only on the proviso that the they have assurances from the National League that they will start the new season and the relegated club in League Two has somewhere to play.

The National League were waiting on this decision before announcing theirs.

Stevenage sit bottom three points behind Macclesfield Town who have already been docked 11 points and could be faced with more after further financial problems.

Clubs are now expected to give their response to the EFL before any proposal is formalised and voted on.

The framework states that in the event of a season being unable to be finished the EFL say final divisional placings would be decided by “unweighted” points-per-game, promotion and relegation should be retained and play-offs should be played as normal.

Should play-offs also not take place then a final decision would rest with the EFL.

Any decision to curtail a season should be taken by each division and would need a majority decision.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: “In the event that a divisional decision is made to curtail the 2019-20 season, the EFL board is recommending that the League adopts the original framework with the amendments as identified, as there is a strong desire to remain as faithful as possible to the regulations and ensure there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions.

“The board has always acknowledged that a single solution to satisfy all clubs would always be hard to find but we are at the point now where strong, definitive action is needed for the good of the League and its members.”