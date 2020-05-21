Advanced search

Stevenage back on tenterhooks as EFL rejects call for no relegation to National League

Stevenage could still be relegated after the latest EFL statement. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage could still be relegated after the latest EFL statement. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

The EFL has rejected calls from League Two clubs to scrap relegation – meaning Stevenage’s survival hopes hang on a further points deduction for Macclesfield Town.

The football league board met on Wednesday to consider feedback and a plan to implement the outcomes of divisional meetings.

As a result of those the EFL have now drawn up a draft framework “that would be adopted into EFL regulations in the event that a division is to make the decision to curtail its season as League Two indicated”.

League Two’s request to scrap relegation though was rejected with the EFL saying “the principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League”.

This is only on the proviso that the they have assurances from the National League that they will start the new season and the relegated club in League Two has somewhere to play.

The National League were waiting on this decision before announcing theirs.

Stevenage sit bottom three points behind Macclesfield Town who have already been docked 11 points and could be faced with more after further financial problems.

Clubs are now expected to give their response to the EFL before any proposal is formalised and voted on.

The framework states that in the event of a season being unable to be finished the EFL say final divisional placings would be decided by “unweighted” points-per-game, promotion and relegation should be retained and play-offs should be played as normal.

Should play-offs also not take place then a final decision would rest with the EFL.

Any decision to curtail a season should be taken by each division and would need a majority decision.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: “In the event that a divisional decision is made to curtail the 2019-20 season, the EFL board is recommending that the League adopts the original framework with the amendments as identified, as there is a strong desire to remain as faithful as possible to the regulations and ensure there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions.

“The board has always acknowledged that a single solution to satisfy all clubs would always be hard to find but we are at the point now where strong, definitive action is needed for the good of the League and its members.”

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of 'vanishing act' during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he's been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council's decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage's coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage back on tenterhooks as EFL rejects call for no relegation to National League

Stevenage could still be relegated after the latest EFL statement. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Transition Town Letchworth: Trade tips and tricks to help you repair broken household items

Transition Town Letchworth are hoping to launch a Letchworth repair cafe - can you help? Picture: Julia Sonander

‘One of the hardest, bleakest days of my life’ – Letchworth family on their funeral with no mourners

Paul Sobek, pictured with his youngest nephew. Picture: Elizabeth Elliott

Police warning after spike in Hitchin and Royston distraction thefts

Police are warning the public after seeing a spike in distraction thefts in North Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.
