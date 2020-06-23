Alex Revell makes Inih Effiong the first signing of the summer for Stevenage

Inih Effiong has joined Stevenage from Dover Athletic. Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Inih Effiong has become Alex Revell’s first signing of the summer at Stevenage.

New Stevenage striker Inih Effiong scores for Hitchin Town in 2012. Photo: MARTYN ANNETTS New Stevenage striker Inih Effiong scores for Hitchin Town in 2012. Photo: MARTYN ANNETTS

The former St Albans City frontman joins from Dover Athletic where he managed 16 goals in 38 games last season.

Prior to that the 29-year-old has bounced mostly around non-league, playing for the likes of Boreham Wood, Chesham United and Woking.

He has also had spells at Arlesey Town, Biggleswade Town and Hitchin Town on loan.

Speaking on the Stevenage website Effiong said he was delighted to sign.

Inih Effiong played for St Albans City in two spells between 2008 and 2011. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Inih Effiong played for St Albans City in two spells between 2008 and 2011. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

He said: “I had a few options on the table but just the way the manager came in and showed me what he is about, what he wants to do, the ambition for the club and with the facilities here, everything is perfect to better yourself and go to the next level.”

Revell himself said, “I am delighted to bring Inih into the football club after a hugely successful season for himself. He is a fantastic character and will be a huge addition to the squad.

“His pace, power, physical strength and goals are everything that we are looking for in a striker.

“We are working extremely hard to make sure we bring goals into the team and Inih is the start of that.

“It is so important we bring the right characters into the club who will give absolutely everything on a daily basis.”