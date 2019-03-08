new

Donovan Makoma leaves Stevenage

Donovan Makoma of Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Donovan Makoma has left Stevenage after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 20-year-old French midfielder failed to make a single League Two apperance after joining the club from Barrow last summer, and is now free to look for a new club.

Makoma only pulled on a Boro shirt three times, spending the majority of last season out on loan at Woking, Biggleswade Town and Wingate & Finchley.

Stevenage thanked Makoma on their official website, saying: "The club would like to thank Donovan for his services and wishes him the very best going forward."