Donovan Makoma leaves Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 14:35 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 25 June 2019
Donovan Makoma has left Stevenage after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
The 20-year-old French midfielder failed to make a single League Two apperance after joining the club from Barrow last summer, and is now free to look for a new club.
Makoma only pulled on a Boro shirt three times, spending the majority of last season out on loan at Woking, Biggleswade Town and Wingate & Finchley.
Stevenage thanked Makoma on their official website, saying: "The club would like to thank Donovan for his services and wishes him the very best going forward."