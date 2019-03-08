Dino 'proud of what we achieved' at Stevenage despite dismissal

Dino Maamria expressed 'sadness' after being dismissed as manager of League Two Stevenage.

Dino Maamria felt that he would pull things round at Stevenage and predicted the club will move up the table as the season goes on.

The 48-year-old Tunisian was dismissed from his role as manager following the 4-2 loss at Cheltenham Town which left Boro winless from the opening seven games of the League Two season and stuck second from bottom.

That was enough for chairman Phil Wallace to pull the trigger on his 18-month reign, which began in March 2018 following the sacking of Darren Sarll.

In a statement released through social media he thanked everyone for their help and support during his time at the Lamex.

He said: "With sadness I have left my role as manager of Stevenage, a club where I spent 14 years as a player, coach, assistant manager and manager.

"I am proud of what we achieved last year earning 70 points and narrowly missing out on the play-offs by a point.

"Although we have had a difficult start to this season, with many unfortunate injuries to key players, I am confident that the team will kick on and move up the league as the season progresses.

"I would like to thank the loyal supporters, the players who always gave me their all every time they wore the shirt, and the Stevenage staff who helped immensely over the last 18 months.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Stevenage, I am grateful for the opportunity to test myself as a manager in league football and I am excited for the next challenge in my coaching career."

Mark Sampson will take over the managerial role in a caretaker position for now, assisted by Alex Revell.

Stevenage are at home to Carlisle United on Saturday.