Dino Maamria hoping to keep Steve Seddon as Stevenage boss outlines January transfer plans

Steve Seddon of Stevenage celebrates after scoring the opening goal in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Grimsby Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria wants to keep Steve Seddon at the club with his loan deal set to come to an end.

The 21-year-old full-back has impressed at The Lamex Stadium after joining from Birmingham City, but following Boro’s 2-1 win over Crawley Town on Saturday, Maamria confirmed that he may be returning to his parent club.

“It may be his last game,” he said.

“We’ve done what we can as a football club to keep Steve.

“That’s the thing with loan players and that’s why I’m not big on loans at the start of the season.

“He has been fantastic for us. We are trying to keep him, the chairman has been fantastic in his backing to try and keep him.”

Moses Makasi became Maamria’s first January signing after he moved on-loan from West Ham United on Thursday, but the club will have to move players on before they can bring anyone else in according to the Boro boss.

“Two loan players came back in Joe Martin and Johnny Goddard, they put us over budget those two players,” said Maamria.

“Unfortunately, they need to move before there can be any movement.

“I know some clubs who might give us a player for nothing but we are looking.

“We don’t just want to get anyone as we have a good dressing room here. If I bring someone in I’ve got to make sure they are the right character for the dressing room.”