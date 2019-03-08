Exclusive

Defensive joy for Farman as Stevenage stopper raves over young stars

Paul Farman of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage goalkeeper Paul Farman was full of praise for his defence and lauded Boro's young stars ahead of the new League Two season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 30-year-old - who joined the club from Lincoln last summer - commands a backline that combines the youthful vigour of Terence Vancooten and Luther James-Wildin with the experience of Ben Nugent and Scott Cuthbert.

And he was quick to lavish praise on the quartet before the big kick-off, telling CometSport: "Playing with Scotty has really helped me. He's a great leader and seeing how many games he's played last year you see the shape he's in.

"He's a massive part of our team, as is 'Nuge'. If you look at his stats, we only won when he played.

"With Luther, considering it was his first season in the Football League and he played so many games, he did outstanding.

"Terence didn't play a lot at the start of the season and he was another player that played a huge part at the end and did fantastic."

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage have become known for bringing through young stars and giving them a platform to develop, with Arthur Iontton the latest off the Boro production line.

Farman was quick to acknowledge the role he and the other experienced players have to play in their development.

"I'd like to think the young boys do take notice of the older lads here," he added.

"I'm quite childish and like to be amongst it in and around the place, but when it comes to games and training you've got to turn on that serious side.

"The older lads and the younger lads have a great bond and I do think they really listen and are willing to listen as it helps them in their career.

"When you do have that input and you see it pay off it's quite rewarding."