Danny Newton ready to put nightmare year behind him after agreeing new Stevenage deal

PUBLISHED: 13:27 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 24 August 2020

Danny Newton in action for Stevenage against Macclesfield Town in August 2019. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Danny Newton is ready to put his injury worries behind him after signing a new deal at Stevenage.

The striker has scored 24 goals in 90 appearances since joining the club from Tamworth in 2017 but the last year has seen his career stutter due to ongoing niggles.

However, the 29-year-old says he is now focused on returning to the form of his debut season which earned him the player of the year award.

Speaking on the club’s website he said: “I’ve kept in touch with the manager and my plan was always to think of Stevenage first because they’ve been good to me.

“Finally it’s all sorted and I’m ready to get to work and get back to where I was 18 months ago.”

Boss Alex Revell said: “Danny missed a lot of last season so he has plenty of lost time to make up for and is desperate to get going.

“His goals and League Two experience will add a huge amount to the squad. We all love his work rate, desire and attitude to give his all every time he pulls a Stevenage shirt on.”

He isn’t the only front man to sign on for the new season with Marcus Dinanga also arriving.

The 23-year-old had been on trial at the Lamex after scoring 12 goals for AFC Telford United in last season’s National League North and Revell said he thoroughly deserves his chance.

He said: “Marcus is someone we identified at the beginning of lockdown. He scored lots of goals last season and could be a valuable asset to the team.

“He’s worked hard in training to not only be a part of the group but also show us his talents. He’s been fantastic through pre-season and deserves this opportunity.

“His character and athleticism is exactly what we are looking for. He is a fantastic finisher and has real pace but he also works extremely hard.

“I am delighted for him because when you come on trial you have to show your talents in a really high-pressured environment and so he deserves his opportunity in the EFL with us.”

The player himself said: “I’ve been here for a couple of weeks and the gaffer says he wants me on board. The standard has been very high and the lads have taken me in as one of their own and I’m grateful for that.”

Boro’s season will kick off earlier than expected with the Carabao Cup first round match at home to Portsmouth being brought forward to Saturday.

This is due to international call-ups for the League One side.

