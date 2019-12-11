Advanced search

Cuthbert staying positive as Stevenage continue to struggle in League Two

PUBLISHED: 17:51 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 11 December 2019

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Stevenage captain Scott Cuthbert has called for the Boro squad to stay positive despite their continued struggles at the bottom of League Two.

Mark Sampson's men drew 0-0 with Crawley Town at the Lamex on Saturday, and despite Stevenage sitting 23rd in the table, and Cuthbert has called for positivity in the camp if they want to climb the table.

"You need to work hard every day. The lads come in every day to try and do better, to try and improve," he said.

"It is going to come, we need to stay positive that it is going to come.

"I know we keep on saying that but, we are getting positive results.

"I feel like we have been the more dominate team in majority of the games we have played over the past five, six games.

"There is definitely progress, but the most difficult thing in the job is to put the ball in the back of the net and unfortunately we never did that today."

Cuthbert was disappointed with the draw against Crawley though, adding: "We want to win these games.

"We knew very early on that Crawley were going to sit back on the ball and frustrate us.

"It made it difficult to break them down, we never did enough in the final third to break them down.

"We never created enough, our final ball was not good enough and if things are not right, we are going to struggle to score goals.

"Defensively we look solid enough. On the whole, we are fairly solid. But, we need to start creating and taking our chances. It is as simple as that."

Boro face a tough run of games over the festive period, and Cuthbert knows they will need to be solid defensively to pick up points.

"If you look at the next five fixtures, they are tough. We are playing against some really good teams," he said.

"Going away to Newport next, it is a difficult job every time you go there, and you know you are in for a tough game.

"But, if we keep playing the way we are and defending the way we are, then we have got a chance.

"We are giving ourselves chances by keeping clean sheets and staying solid, we are giving ourselves opportunities to win games."

