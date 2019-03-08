new

Corner turned by Stevenage according to Byrom after positive performance in Bradford defeat

during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage midfielder Joel Byrom believes a 'corner has been turned' after Boro put in an impressive performance despite losing to Bradford at the Lamex on Tuesday night in League Two.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dino Maamria's side are yet to win or score in the league this season, but they were much improved against the Bantams who won the game through Tom Soares' own goal just before half-time.

Byrom was encouraged by the performance and believes a corner has been turned, telling CometSport: We've done everything we can to get something from the game and they are hanging on at the end.

"We are doing the right things up until the final third and it's just not falling for us in the box.

"I think the corner has been turned tonight.

"From the Salford game I think performances have got gradually better slowly.

You may also want to watch:

"Tonight was a proper Stevenage performance. Everyone was on it, we were on the front foot, we were positive and played some great stuff against a team that's one of the favourites to go up in this league.

"We all said in the dressing room that we have to take the positives from that into Saturday because if we play like that more often we'll win more than we'll lose."

The 32-year-old thinks that luck has been against Boro so far this season, with decision - especially penalty calls - going against them.

"We've been unlucky tonight," he said.

"There was a call on Kurtis (Guthrie) that could have gone either way in the first-half and then we've had chances.

"It's not falling for us at the moment and we've keep positive.

"Everyone says you earn your own luck and I think over the course of the season we'll get snippets of luck where we don't play as well as tonight but we'll get a result."