Advanced search

League Two: Cheltenham Town 4 Stevenage 2

PUBLISHED: 17:10 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 07 September 2019

Danny Newton (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Danny Newton (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage were left empty-handed and one place off the bottom of the table after conceding two late goals on Saturday.

Substitute Danny Newton's double looked like earning Dino Maamria's men a valuable point on the road, but they remain winless after seven matches.

New signing Adam El-Abd lined up in the middle of a back three for Boro and the visitors had the first sight of goal as Elliott List fired at Flinders on 10 minutes.

Luke Varney got in at the other end to set up Ryan Broom, but the ball was deflected and cleared to safety.

Charlie Carter headed over from a Joel Byrom free-kick on 18 minutes before the hosts took the lead midway through the first half as Gavin Reilly fired into the top left corner of the net.

Reilly got in behind the Boro defence again moments later but was stopped by a combination of Paul Farman and Scott Cuthbert.

But Cuthbert was forced with an injury on 25 minutes and replaced by Newton and Boro had a let-off when Varney found the net when Broom's shot was blocked, but was denied by an offside flag.

Carter was similarly frustrated at the other end, after the referee spotted a foul in the build-up, while Kelland Watts headed over from a Chris Stokes cross in stoppage time.

You may also want to watch:

But Boro wer back on terms three minutes into the second half when Stokes teed up Byrom and his cross to the far post was headed in by Newton.

Varney tapped wide with the goal at his mercy on 53 minutes, but the Robins regained the lead four minutes later when Sean Long beat Farman.

Stokes volleyed over from Ben Kennedy's cross midway through the second half, before Stevenage squared matters for a second time on 72 minutes.

Newton spun outside the box to beat two defenders and fired a low shot into the bottom corner of the net with the aid of a slight deflection for his second goal of the game, with Farman standing tall to deny Varney on 78 minutes.

But the hosts were back in front two minutes later through Broom and added late gloss with a fourth goal from Alex Addai.

Stevenage: Farman, Cuthbert (Newton 26), El-Abd, Watts, Wildin, Kennedy, Byrom, Carter, Stokes, Guthrie (Cowley 86), List (Mackail-Smith 73).

Unused subs: Bastien, Iontton, Taylor, Fernandez.

Attendance: 2,708.

Other Stevenage FC News

League Two: Cheltenham Town 4 Stevenage 2

Leasing.com Trophy: Stevenage 0 MK Dons 3

Two points dropped for Stevenage says Luther Wildin as Macclesfield draw takes shine off stunner

League Two: Stevenage 2 Macclesfield 2

Mansfield draw a 'positive result' for injury-hit Stevenage says boss Dino Maamria

League Two: Mansfield 0 Stevenage 0

Most read stories

Eight children charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth town centre

A group of eight children have been charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Council seeks to demolish Stevenage homes and community centre for contentious new build

An artist's impression of what the Kenilworth Close development will look like. Picture: supplied by Stevenage Borough Council

Updated Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

Updated Person dies after fall near Hitchin station

Ambulance services and the police were called to Hitchin's Walsworth Road to attend to a person, but they sadly died at the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Eight children charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth town centre

A group of eight children have been charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Council seeks to demolish Stevenage homes and community centre for contentious new build

An artist's impression of what the Kenilworth Close development will look like. Picture: supplied by Stevenage Borough Council

Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

Person dies after fall near Hitchin station

Ambulance services and the police were called to Hitchin's Walsworth Road to attend to a person, but they sadly died at the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Latest from the The Comet

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

League Two: Cheltenham Town 4 Stevenage 2

Danny Newton (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Stevenage nursing home celebrates 10th anniversary

Staff, residents and visitors celebrated Roebuck Nursing Home's 10th anniversary on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Roebuck Nursing Home.

Pick up a bargain as Codicote garage sale returns

Alice getting ready for the day. Picture: Alice Barker.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists