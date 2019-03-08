League Two: Cheltenham Town 4 Stevenage 2

Stevenage were left empty-handed and one place off the bottom of the table after conceding two late goals on Saturday.

Substitute Danny Newton's double looked like earning Dino Maamria's men a valuable point on the road, but they remain winless after seven matches.

New signing Adam El-Abd lined up in the middle of a back three for Boro and the visitors had the first sight of goal as Elliott List fired at Flinders on 10 minutes.

Luke Varney got in at the other end to set up Ryan Broom, but the ball was deflected and cleared to safety.

Charlie Carter headed over from a Joel Byrom free-kick on 18 minutes before the hosts took the lead midway through the first half as Gavin Reilly fired into the top left corner of the net.

Reilly got in behind the Boro defence again moments later but was stopped by a combination of Paul Farman and Scott Cuthbert.

But Cuthbert was forced with an injury on 25 minutes and replaced by Newton and Boro had a let-off when Varney found the net when Broom's shot was blocked, but was denied by an offside flag.

Carter was similarly frustrated at the other end, after the referee spotted a foul in the build-up, while Kelland Watts headed over from a Chris Stokes cross in stoppage time.

But Boro wer back on terms three minutes into the second half when Stokes teed up Byrom and his cross to the far post was headed in by Newton.

Varney tapped wide with the goal at his mercy on 53 minutes, but the Robins regained the lead four minutes later when Sean Long beat Farman.

Stokes volleyed over from Ben Kennedy's cross midway through the second half, before Stevenage squared matters for a second time on 72 minutes.

Newton spun outside the box to beat two defenders and fired a low shot into the bottom corner of the net with the aid of a slight deflection for his second goal of the game, with Farman standing tall to deny Varney on 78 minutes.

But the hosts were back in front two minutes later through Broom and added late gloss with a fourth goal from Alex Addai.

Stevenage: Farman, Cuthbert (Newton 26), El-Abd, Watts, Wildin, Kennedy, Byrom, Carter, Stokes, Guthrie (Cowley 86), List (Mackail-Smith 73).

Unused subs: Bastien, Iontton, Taylor, Fernandez.

Attendance: 2,708.