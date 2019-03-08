Advanced search

Carabao Cup - Stevenage 1-2 Southend United: Player ratings as Boro exit cup

PUBLISHED: 21:44 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 13 August 2019

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as they lost 2-1 to Southend United. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.

Stevenage

Paul Farman - 6.5

Luther James-Wildin - 6.5

Scott Cuthbert - 6

Terence Vancooten - 7

Luis Fernandez - 7

Tom Soares - 6

Noor Husin - 6

Dean Parrett - 7.5

Charlie Carter - 6

Paul Taylor - 6.5

Kurtis Guthrie - 6.5

Substitutes

Arthur Iontton - 6.5

Emmanuel Sonupe - 6

Jason Cowley - 6

