Carabao Cup - Stevenage 1-2 Southend United: Player ratings as Boro exit cup
PUBLISHED: 21:44 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 13 August 2019
Stevenage were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as they lost 2-1 to Southend United. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.
Stevenage
Paul Farman - 6.5
Luther James-Wildin - 6.5
Scott Cuthbert - 6
Terence Vancooten - 7
Luis Fernandez - 7
Tom Soares - 6
Noor Husin - 6
Dean Parrett - 7.5
Charlie Carter - 6
Paul Taylor - 6.5
Kurtis Guthrie - 6.5
Substitutes
Arthur Iontton - 6.5
Emmanuel Sonupe - 6
Jason Cowley - 6