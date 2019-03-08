new

Stevenage to host Southend in Carabao Cup first-round

The Carabao Cup trophy on display on the pitch

Stevenage will face Southend United at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Boro will host the League One side - who stayed up on the last day of the season - at the Lamex in the week commencing Monday, August 12.

The last time the two sides faced off was in a Checkatrade Trophy game back in November 2016, with Stevenage convincing 4-0 winners thanks to a Rowan Liburd brace.

Stevenage also faced Southend in the thrilling 2015 League Two play-off semi-final.

The first-leg at the Lamex finished 1-1, with the second-leg also finishing by the same scoreline after Tom Pett put Boro ahead.

The home side grabbed the win in extra-time though, with Michael Timlin - who went on to play for Stevenage last season - making it 3-1 in the 120th minute, 4-2 on aggregate, to send the Shrimpers to Wembley.

The sides have played each other eight times in total, with Boro winning two, drawing two and losing eight.