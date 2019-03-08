Advanced search

Stevenage to host Southend in Carabao Cup first-round

PUBLISHED: 20:14 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:14 20 June 2019

The Carabao Cup trophy on display on the pitch before the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Stevenage will face Southend United at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Boro will host the League One side - who stayed up on the last day of the season - at the Lamex in the week commencing Monday, August 12.

The last time the two sides faced off was in a Checkatrade Trophy game back in November 2016, with Stevenage convincing 4-0 winners thanks to a Rowan Liburd brace.

Stevenage also faced Southend in the thrilling 2015 League Two play-off semi-final.

The first-leg at the Lamex finished 1-1, with the second-leg also finishing by the same scoreline after Tom Pett put Boro ahead.

The home side grabbed the win in extra-time though, with Michael Timlin - who went on to play for Stevenage last season - making it 3-1 in the 120th minute, 4-2 on aggregate, to send the Shrimpers to Wembley.

The sides have played each other eight times in total, with Boro winning two, drawing two and losing eight.

