Cambridge United 0-4 Stevenage: Boro thump rivals to move off the bottom of League Two

Stevenage thumped rivals Cambridge United 4-0 on Saturday - their biggest win of the season - to climb off the bottom of League Two.

Elliott List got Boro on their way with a neat finish just nine minutes before half-time, before Jake Cassidy headed a debut goal to double the lead on the hour mark.

Stevenage then struck two late goals through Charlie Carter and Charlie Lakin to secure their first away win of the season and move off the foot of the table.

Lakin was delighted with the win and to see the squad's hard work finally pay off.

"It's been coming to be fair. We've been doing well recently but obviously the results haven't been going our way," said the midfielder - on loan from Birmingham City.

"We've been working hard on the training ground so it's been a long time coming.

"We were saying the in changing room when we went in 1-0 up to not hold back, let's keep going and go and get two or three. Fair play to the lads, we all did that and we deserved it today.

Lakin played alongside new signing Diaguely Dabo in the middle of the park, and he was quick to praise his influence despite the language barrier, saying: "He's a very good player.

"It's difficult because he doesn't speak much English, so it's always hard when they don't really speak the language, but fair play to him.

"We might not understand him and he might not understand us, but he made a massive difference.

"He was winning the ball back, composed, getting us moving forward and you can't ask for much more than that."

There was also praise for debutant Jake Cassidy, with Lakin adding: "He was massive for us.

"We've needed the hold up play that he brings for a long time and he did that from the first minute.

"He did really well on his debut and got the goal he deserved."