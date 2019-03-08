Exclusive

Boro CEO Tunbridge tells all as club enter new era

While the Stevenage squad were enjoying the summer break, the club's chief executive officer Alex Tunbridge was hard at work helping bring Boro into a new era.

A new badge, stand, sponsor and kit have created a real buzz at the Lamex, and he spoke to CometSport's Dan Mountney to tell us more.

DM: Why did the club decide to change the badge?

AT: It's something they were looking at changing before I even joined the club. We just felt this summer was the right time to do it, particularly with all the work going on around the stadium.

There are several reasons why it's been done. One, we felt we needed something more modern for people to engage with in the town, particularly the younger generation. We know we need to grow the next generation of supporters and felt the old crest was quite difficult for them to relate to.

Two, it's easier to reproduce the new logo on textiles, new signs and digital in particular. And three, to make it a bit more appealing on a commercial level.

DM: And there's the new North Stand which is going to be massive for the club.

AT: It's huge really and going to be a game-changer in many respects. We know 22,000 cars drive past the North Stand every day and hopefully they'll now see something that looks certainly on par with a Football League club.

It's being finished at the moment. We've got a new ticket office, bar facility, 1,400 seats and fantastic views. There's also new digital turnstiles to improve accessibility and customer experience. We've also got the LED video screen going in over the next few weeks.

DM: What have season ticket sales been like?

AT: Season ticket sales are up 26 per cent on this time last year. Our shirt sales are also up 35 per cent on last year as well.

There's been a lot of hard work gone in over the past year so it's nice to see it all come to fruition and we are really pleased.

DM: How big is the Burger King deal for the club?

AT: For us to have got a blue chip company in Burger King is a huge leap forward commercially. Once you've got one it also appeals to others of a similar magnitude to come on board.

It's a brand that everyone recognises and shows you the direction the club is going in, one that's going to be dynamic and one that does things a little bit differently.

DM: With the kits and Burger King sponsorship, was that a way to draw attention to the club?

AT: The trend with away shirt design over the past few years has been for them to be a little more extroverted and that's what we were seeking to achieve. Interestingly, the away shirt is outselling the home shirt so we've definitely achieved that. We wanted to do something different. As with the kit, crest and all designs, they are subjective.

DM: How are you feeling ahead of the new season?

AT: It has been a very busy summer and we've all worked very hard. I'm sure come the first home game against Exeter, it will be an exciting moment to see it all come together.

That said, we've got the North Stand to complete, we need to get it open. Our time to step back and look at the progress we've made will be early autumn once everything is in place.

But, there's great reason to be optimistic this season. We are hitting the national media every other week at the minute and I think we are doing something well and creating a buzz so it's an exciting season ahead.