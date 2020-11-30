Home tie in front of the fans is the hope of Stevenage manager Alex Revell ahead of the FA Cup third round draw

Alex Revell would like to see fans in the ground with a home tie from the FA Cup third draw. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage manager Alex Revell says a home tie against a Premier League team and having supporters back at the Lamex Stadium would be the perfect reward for their victory over Hull City in the FA Cup.

Tyrone Marsh in action for Stevenage during their FA Cup tie with Hull City. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Tyrone Marsh in action for Stevenage during their FA Cup tie with Hull City. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

An equaliser from Elliot List took Boro into extra-time and a penalty shoot-out against the League high flyers at Broadhall Way where goalkeeper Jamie Cumming produced two wonderful saves to send the home side through.

And when asked the bog-standard question of who he would like, he opted for a home tie.

By January we’d like to have fans here still. We’d love to get a Premier League team here, just to lift people because it has been a tough time.

He said: “We’d always love a big tie away, just for the players and for the experience, but sometimes you can go there and it becomes an experience rather than a game where you should be looking to win.

Fansare expected to be allowed back into the Lamex Stadium soon. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Fansare expected to be allowed back into the Lamex Stadium soon. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

“Here though, with people back in the stadium, that’s what we want.

“We do it because we want the fans to enjoy it and hopefully we’ll get our rewards.

“If we don’t [get that draw] then we’ll take what comes and make sure we still perform.”

The win over Hull made it two successes in two games following the league win over Port Vale five days earlier.

But while it felt like a more upbeat mood was sweeping around the stadium and the team, Revell said it was business as usual as far as he was concerned.

He said: “From the outside it might look like that but not from the inside.

“Winning breeds confidence, of course it does, but nothing has changed as far as we’re concerned.

“I’ve said from the word go, you have to believe in these players.

“We lost 2-1 to Bolton but I felt we deserved more from the game.

“The 1-1 draw at Morecambe would have been considered a good result if it wasn’t for where we are [in the league].

“The perception from the outside is that something has changed but nothing has.

“I believe in the players and the staff and what they are doing.

“We need to get the best out of them and when you get that belief and that consistency, it does come out.

“This week has been special because it has shown what they can do, rather than what they can’t.”