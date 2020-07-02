Alex Revell banking on new signing Elliot Osborne to become a leader at Stevenage

Stevenage have made Stockport County's Elliot Osborne their third signing of the summer. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Alex Revell believes his third summer signing is one who is going to lead from the front – in both words and deeds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elliot Osborne is a 24-year-old midfielder and follows the capture of Inih Effiong from Dover Athletic and Femi Akinwande from Billericay Town.

He arrives at the Lamex Stadium on the back of two good seasons with National League Stockport County, having previously played for Newcastle Town, Nantwich Town and Southport.

He was also on the books of Fleetwood but failed to make an appearance and spent loan spells at Tranmere Rovers and Stockport themselves.

His first year coincided with County’s promotion from National League North and they were seventh when the season was voided, missing out on the play-offs due to points-per-game.

He was the club’s top scorer in the league too, netting on nine occasions

And he is a player that the Boro boss has courted for some time.

Speaking on the club website he said: “Elliot is a player that we have long admired and I am delighted he has chosen to join the football club this summer.

“He is a fantastic character and is someone that will lead not only through his voice but with his energy, work rate and desire.

“He is coming off the back of a couple of hugely successful seasons and he will bring goals, a creativity and dynamism that we are all excited to watch.

“The three players that we have signed so far are all excellent people, which for our DNA is key to anyone joining our club. We have to create an environment where the players, staff and supporters all know everyone is in it for each other together and desire, commitment and work rate is never questioned.

“Elliot will be a huge driving force with these values because of his relentless intensity which I believe will inspire everyone around him.”

Osbourne himself was delighted to sign.

He said: “I am absolutely buzzing. I feel there is a real new energy around the place and it is something I have bought into and is the reason I decided to join.”