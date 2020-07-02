Advanced search

Alex Revell banking on new signing Elliot Osborne to become a leader at Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 12:39 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 02 July 2020

Stevenage have made Stockport County's Elliot Osborne their third signing of the summer. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage have made Stockport County's Elliot Osborne their third signing of the summer. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Alex Revell believes his third summer signing is one who is going to lead from the front – in both words and deeds.

Elliot Osborne is a 24-year-old midfielder and follows the capture of Inih Effiong from Dover Athletic and Femi Akinwande from Billericay Town.

He arrives at the Lamex Stadium on the back of two good seasons with National League Stockport County, having previously played for Newcastle Town, Nantwich Town and Southport.

He was also on the books of Fleetwood but failed to make an appearance and spent loan spells at Tranmere Rovers and Stockport themselves.

His first year coincided with County’s promotion from National League North and they were seventh when the season was voided, missing out on the play-offs due to points-per-game.

He was the club’s top scorer in the league too, netting on nine occasions

And he is a player that the Boro boss has courted for some time.

Speaking on the club website he said: “Elliot is a player that we have long admired and I am delighted he has chosen to join the football club this summer.

“He is a fantastic character and is someone that will lead not only through his voice but with his energy, work rate and desire.

“He is coming off the back of a couple of hugely successful seasons and he will bring goals, a creativity and dynamism that we are all excited to watch.

“The three players that we have signed so far are all excellent people, which for our DNA is key to anyone joining our club. We have to create an environment where the players, staff and supporters all know everyone is in it for each other together and desire, commitment and work rate is never questioned.

“Elliot will be a huge driving force with these values because of his relentless intensity which I believe will inspire everyone around him.”

Osbourne himself was delighted to sign.

He said: “I am absolutely buzzing. I feel there is a real new energy around the place and it is something I have bought into and is the reason I decided to join.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Other Stevenage FC News

Alex Revell banking on new signing Elliot Osborne to become a leader at Stevenage

Femi Akinwande becomes second Stevenage signing of the summer

Alex Revell makes Inih Effiong the first signing of the summer for Stevenage

Phil Wallace hails a rare positive this season after the emergence of Alex Revell as Stevenage boss

Down but not out as Stevenage chairman vows he is ready for more battles

Ben Kennedy leads list of released players as Stevenage clear the books

Most read stories

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Man hospitalised after possible stabbing and robbery in Stevenage park

A man has been hospitalised after a suspected stabbing and robbery in King George V Playing Fields. Picture: ARCHANT

Which Letchworth pubs and bars are reopening on July 4?

Letchworth's pubs and bars have been busy preparing for Saturday's reopening date. Picture: Jacob Savill

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Man hospitalised after possible stabbing and robbery in Stevenage park

A man has been hospitalised after a suspected stabbing and robbery in King George V Playing Fields. Picture: ARCHANT

Which Letchworth pubs and bars are reopening on July 4?

Letchworth's pubs and bars have been busy preparing for Saturday's reopening date. Picture: Jacob Savill

Latest from the The Comet

NHDC awards over £1 million in grants to local businesses

A total of 281 businesses applied for a grant. Picture: Pixabay

Alex Revell banking on new signing Elliot Osborne to become a leader at Stevenage

Stevenage have made Stockport County's Elliot Osborne their third signing of the summer. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage and St Albans cinemas get the popcorn ready while Welwyn Garden City reopens

Inside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC

Stevenage Air Ambulance warehouse temporarily closes amid ‘incredible demand’

EHAAT's Stevenage warehouse has been swamped with donations since reopening. Picture: EHAAT

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 2

South Africa's Ernie Els celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes