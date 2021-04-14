Inspirational Yuko Gordon at it again with another marathon barrier broken

Published: 4:15 PM April 14, 2021

Yuko Gordon of Fairlands Valley Spartans on her way to a new national record at the Dorney Lake Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Confirmation has been received that Fairlands Valley Spartans have a national record holder in their ranks.

Yuko Gordon's run at the Dorney Lake Marathon over Easter shattered the UK masters' mark for a female in the over 70 category.

The previous record, held by Sharon Copley, was a time of three hours 35 minutes 11 seconds, set at London in 2017.

But Gordon's efforts near Windsor, which initially went unnoticed, saw her take over six minutes off it, the new best now 3:29:01.

The 70-year-old though is no stranger to breaking barriers. She was in the field at the first Olympic marathons for women in 1984 as well as running the distance at the inaugural 1983 World Championships in Helsinki.

Her all-time bests include 1:16:02 for the half-marathon in 1985 and 2:38:32 for a marathon in 1987, both set in Hong Kong.

Her 3:19:37 run in the Berlin Marathon in 2019 was a world age-68 record and made her the oldest ever woman to break 3:20 for the marathon.

She is not the only new record holder at the club though with Jonathan Parr's 15:57 a new club 5K best.