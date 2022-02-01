Spartan star Yuko breaks British record

Fairlands Valley Spartan Yuko Gordon has written her name in the history books after breaking the British 5k road record for her age group on Friday.

Running at the Last Friday of the Month Serpentine 5K in Hyde Park, she finished in 21:53, beating the previous record for women aged 70-plus set by Angela Copson by 15 seconds.

The new record also takes Yuko’s age-related score to 97.5 per cent.

Ashley Johnson also ran in the capital and she impressed too, winning her category and setting a new personal best of 21:05, while Jim Brown crossed the finish line in 26:58.

Elsewhere, Spartan Adrian Busolini took on the Cornish Coastal Path “Arc of Attrition” ultra-marathon, completing the race in 28:12:31.

“I'd already run part of the route in the 70k Classic Quarter back in May, and I rated that as one of the toughest runs I'd done, and for some reason I assumed I'd likely experienced the worst bits of the coastal path,” he said.

“The weather conditions were described as unusually favourable, and we joked about course PBs on the start line, before the drums rang out and the blue smoke was deployed to signal the start of the Arc.

“The Arc is a bit of a beast. The section through Lizard to Marazion is technical, tough coastal running. In May, when I ran the Classic Quarter, it was slippery. In January, it's even more slippery.

“And it's pretty relentless up-and-down stuff, and the downs in particular are awkward. You can't easily use them to regenerate, as their awkwardness means you're usually having to break, and thus pummel your quads, which you know you'll pay for later.

“Pendeen to St Ives is a borderline ridiculous race section. There's about 20km of night-time rock-hopping, mud-wading, clambering, scrambling, slipping and sliding.

“In places, my knees were swallowed up by the mud. Progress was painfully slow. Meanwhile, time ticks away.

“The finish through Porthtowan, ending with a brilliant hill climb up to the Eco Park, was a thoroughly enjoyable end to what was an extremely tough race. I got a gold buckle for a sub-30-hour finish, which I'll take with pleasure. It was a race I was simply happy to finish uninjured.”