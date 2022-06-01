Young footballers in Stevenage and Hitchin enjoy trophy-laden end to the season

Young footballers across Stevenage and Hitchin have been enjoying a wonderful end to the season.

Stevenage U11 district side is made up of boys who represent schools from across Stevenage and surrounding villages and they concluded their year with a busy two weeks.

The first event was the Lamex Cup, hosted on the pitch at the League Two club.

The U11s won their group to progress to the knockout stages before eventually defeating Costessey Sports Club from Norwich 2-1 in the final.

They backed the effort up by finishing runners-up in the finals of the Southern Counties League Cup, missing out on the title by a single point, and then finished it off in style at Norwich City's Carrow Road.

With the squad split in two, both teams battled through to the final giving them both the win and the runners-up spot.

Trials for next year's squad will take place on June 8 and are open to any child attending a primary school in Stevenage and the surrounding villages.

For details and to secure a place, email Steve Cook at Stevenage & District Primary Schools on sanddps@hotmail.com

Stevenage U11 District: John Hatch (Longmeadow), Harrison Greenough (Round Diamond), Emmanuel Adeniyi (The Leys), Tommy Stephenson (Shephalbury), Thomas Matthews (Knebworth), Zach Lambert (Ashtree), George Oliver (Longmeadow), Ollie Hayes (Martins Wood), Coby McCormick (Martins Wood), Lennon Hussey (Roebuck), Orest Nowacki (The Leys), Jacob Anifowoshe (Martins Wood), Bobby Bish (Ashtree), Gene Darlington (Almond Hill), Marvin Davies (Longmeadow), Pablo Sinclair (Knebworth).

Stevenage Borough U12 Juniors took the top prize in three tournaments, two of them without conceding a goal.

The squad, many of whom have been together since a very early age, started at Finchley before going on to take the crown at Plough Lane, home of AFC Wimbledon, and then London Road where Peterborough United play.

A spokesman for the team said: "Some of their opponents were of a high standard and some were academy sides but the young underdogs from Stevenage went and beat them all.

"As a parent the efforts from the coaches is out of this world."

Hitchin Belles meanwhile had success in a nine-a-side tournament at Flitwick.

The U12 Blues won beating Tring Tornadoes in the final, although three penalty saves in the semi-final by Olivia proved crucial.

The U14 Blues followed them to the top step of the podium with victory over the hosts.

They conceded their first goal of the event in the last minute of the final but held their nerve to win 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.