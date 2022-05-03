The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

William Ransom School cap superb year with Wix Cup triumph

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:38 PM May 3, 2022
The winning William Ransom side with teachers Dain Sears, Riegan Vincent and Perry Maranian.

The winning William Ransom side with teachers Dain Sears, Riegan Vincent and Perry Maranian. - Credit: WILLIAM RANSOM SCHOOL

A primary school from Hitchin has claimed one of the oldest prizes in school football.

The Wix Cup has given children, both girls and boys, the chance to compete for silverware from 1901 and to the names of all the past winners now goes William Ransom.

The Stuart Drive-based school lifted the trophy with a 3-2 win over Greenway, adding the county title to the Hitchin District Wix Cup and the Hitchin Schools Rally

The final took place at Wheatfields School in St Albans with teams initially split into two groups of four.

The final started in frantic fashion with William Ransom taking the lead on eight minutes through Eva Watts only for Greenway to equalise from the resulting kick off.

But the Hitchin side then took control with Peaches Lawrence-Graham and Ella Pruce making it 3-1 and a lead that was only threatened by a late consolation.

Teacher Perry Maranian said: "We are extremely proud of all the girls this season. Some have gone from never playing before to county champions.

Most Read

  1. 1 A505: Man airlifted to hospital following crash near Hitchin
  2. 2 Woman in her 20s left in induced coma after crash in Letchworth
  3. 3 Have your say on proposed redevelopment in Letchworth
  1. 4 Stotfold Mill Steam Fair returns after long break
  2. 5 M&S is back! The show-stopping Stevenage store opens to huge queues
  3. 6 17-year-old killed after being struck by car on A505 near Hitchin
  4. 7 May Bank Holiday 2022: Revised North Herts Council bin collection dates
  5. 8 William Ransom School cap superb year with Wix Cup triumph
  6. 9 Sappho statue vandalised again in spray paint attack
  7. 10 Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Stevenage

"By completing the treble they have achieved a first for our school and placed us as the county’s most successful school in Wix Cup history." 

Football
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

Sound barrier at new housing development in Stevenage

Housing News | Subscriber Exclusive

Upset over housing development's nine-metre high sound barrier

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A giant Percy Pig has been installed at the new M&S in Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Giant Percy Pig installed on roof of new M&S in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A concept image of the new Stevenage Marks and Spencer foodhall at the former Debenhams store

Retail

Mayoress to join DJ and Percy Pig at new M&S opening in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of the A505 duel carriageway.

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Pedestrian struck on A505 Beech Hill between Luton and Hitchin

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon