William Ransom School cap superb year with Wix Cup triumph

A primary school from Hitchin has claimed one of the oldest prizes in school football.

The Wix Cup has given children, both girls and boys, the chance to compete for silverware from 1901 and to the names of all the past winners now goes William Ransom.

The Stuart Drive-based school lifted the trophy with a 3-2 win over Greenway, adding the county title to the Hitchin District Wix Cup and the Hitchin Schools Rally

The final took place at Wheatfields School in St Albans with teams initially split into two groups of four.

The final started in frantic fashion with William Ransom taking the lead on eight minutes through Eva Watts only for Greenway to equalise from the resulting kick off.

But the Hitchin side then took control with Peaches Lawrence-Graham and Ella Pruce making it 3-1 and a lead that was only threatened by a late consolation.

Teacher Perry Maranian said: "We are extremely proud of all the girls this season. Some have gone from never playing before to county champions.

"By completing the treble they have achieved a first for our school and placed us as the county’s most successful school in Wix Cup history."