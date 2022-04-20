Whitethorn Bowls Club all geared up for big 2022 season

Whitethorn Bowls Club are looking forward to the 2022 season. - Credit: WHITETHORN BOWLS CLUB

Whitethorn Bowls Club have thrown themselves straight into the new season - picking up an early win.

The Letchworth Corner Sports Club made the short trip across the town to Fairfield and in glorious weather, they returned with a 102-61 win, Barry Platten skipping the best-scoring rink.

Another friendly will follow next week at Stotfold as Whitethorn look to keep the momentum rolling.

The club began life as the ICL Bowls Club, a work's team, before transforming into Whitethorn in 1995.

They were one of the few clubs that insisted on mixed teams for weekend matches

They have had their fair share of success too with the ladies winning the County League in 2019 and the men repeating the trick last year.

They will be hoping for more of the same in 2022 as they throw their hat into more district and county competitions.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "Whitethorn’s mission is to promote the game of bowls to the Letchworth community. As a club we are not only dedicated to the community of bowls but would like to engage the wider community to participate in this friendly sport.

"Bowls is accessible to all ages; it encourages the wellbeing and togetherness of a community, and we always welcome new players with or without experience.

"It is the team spirit of its members who play at all levels that has helped the club survive these last two difficult years."