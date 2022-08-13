The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Match Report

League Two

Walsall F.C

1

Danny Johnson 13

Stevenage F.C

1

Danny Rose 90+10

Match reaction

Scoring late makes it feel better than it is says Evans after Boro's late draw

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:28 PM August 13, 2022
Stevenage manager Steve Evans was happy with the point at Walsall.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans was happy with the point at Walsall. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage manager Steve Evans says the point at Walsall proves they will never give up - but he was not pleased with all aspects of the performance.

The opening league games this season have seen Boro score winners against Tranmere and Stockport in the 85th and 95th minutes while the Carabao Cup at Reading was decided in the 89th minute.

Danny Rose got that and he left it even later at the Bescot Stadium, the equaliser in the 1-1 draw coming in the 10th minute beyond the 90.

The boss was pleased with that but admitted there was still work to do.

Evans said: "The one thing I’ll always promise the supporters is that we’ll go to the very end of every game. 

"We may be losing 4-0 but we’ll not want it to become five. We’ll want it to be 4-1. 

"If you take the balance of the game, Walsall were better than us in the first half. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Letchworth man found with 'cannabis and bread knife' in Hitchin
  2. 2 Where you can see the Perseid meteor shower in Hertfordshire
  3. 3 Everything you need to know about the August train driver strike
  1. 4 'Grave concerns' over survival of hospitality businesses amid rising costs
  2. 5 Parents rally as play café forced to close amid major cost increases
  3. 6 Vulnerable woman is victim of alleged theft in Hitchin
  4. 7 Funeral of retired Stevenage school teacher hailed 'a legend'
  5. 8 Old Town Live organisers 'overwhelmed by response'
  6. 9 Two-storey factory catches fire in Letchworth
  7. 10 National award for Hitchin property company

"We gave a horrendous goal away, just an individual error, they capitalised and they got a little bit of momentum. 

"Second half we tried to affect it positively, we changed it and went to a more attacking system and then we changed it again on the hour. 

"The game changed and we became the better team. 

"To me it was a case of would Walsall counter and get a second, and they almost did a couple of times, or could we get a little bit of luck or a little bit of quality and get a goal. 

"For the last 10 minutes I thought the goal was coming and when the board went up, I thought we’d score. 

"And when you score late like that it always feels better than it is. 

"Our performance though was a step down from where it was in recent weeks.

"We said to the players at half-time and when we had the water break and then the injury, we just do not lie down and die. 

"You find a sticking plaster or a bit of Sellotape and you hold it all together. 

"You dig in and you fight and that got us a point." 


Stevenage: Ashby-Hammond, James-Wildin, Reeves, Piergianni (Read 72), Sweeney, Taylor (Roberts 61), Norris (Rose 61), Vancooten, Bostwick (Campbell 46), Reid, Earley (Clark 46).

Subs (not used): Chapman, Smith.

Goal: Rose 90+10

Booked: Rose 90+10, Roberts 90


Walsall: Evans, White, Daniels, Monthe, Allen, Kinsella, A.Williams, Comley, Hutchinson (Knowles 67) Clarke, Johnson (Earing 76)

Subs (not used): Pryzbek, James-Taylor, Maher, Abraham, Bennett.

Goal: Johnson 13

Booked: Knowles 70, Evans 90


HT: Walsall 1 Stevenage 0

Referee: Charles Breakspear (Walton-on-Thames)

Attendance: 5,079

Stevenage FC
Football
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Historic buildings in Hitchin town centre

Days Out Guide

9 things to do on a day trip to Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Magpas Air Ambulance taking off from Letchworth today (Tuesday, August 9)

Lister Hospital

Magpas Air Ambulance lands in Letchworth amid 'medical emergency'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A roundabout in Stevenage is expected to feature 24-hour lane closures between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12

Hertfordshire Highways

'Expect delays' during week-long gas works at Stevenage roundabout

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage PE teacher Lauren Cooper had her leg amputated after Storm Eunice accident

Lister Hospital

Stevenage PE teacher's charity run after leg amputation

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon