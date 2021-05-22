Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage make Exeter City skipper Jake Taylor their first signing of the summer

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:35 AM May 22, 2021   
New Stevenage FC signing Jake Taylor in action for Exeter City

Jake Taylor has become Stevenage's first summer signing in 2021 after joining from League Two rivals Exeter City. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Stevenage had made their first signing of the summer - snapping up Exeter City captain Jake Taylor.

Taylor, who was born in Ascot and started his career with Reading, made over 300 appearances with the Grecians after signing in 2016 and reached three play-off finals.

The 29-year-old said: "I am delighted with the move and looking forward to getting going. Stevenage have been on a really good run of form since January, and I want to help build on that next season.

“It is a new challenge for me. I had a fantastic time at Exeter but it was important for me to go and experience something else.

"My family are not too far from here so it will be nice to have that support network around me, having a young family as well."

Manager Alex Revell said: "Jake is someone we have admired for a very long time. With his energy, his character and his quality of play, he is someone who will fit into our system.

"With his experience in this league, he will make us better as a team."

Stevenage FC
Stevenage News

