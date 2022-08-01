Tranmere win was no shock says Stevenage manager Steve Evans

Stevenage manager Steve Evans knows exactly what his team can do this year in League Two. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage's victory at Tranmere Rovers came as a shock to many but manager Steve Evans believes there was a bigger shock elsewhere.

The hosts had gone into the new League Two season as one of the fancied sides but goals from Jake Reeves and Jordan Roberts, the second six minutes from time, gave Boro a thoroughly deserved 2-1 success and the three points.

Evans of course had full confidence in his side and put the victory down to the increase in talent within the squad.

The boss said: "[Pundits] all have us in the bottom five and I am quite happy with that. They've obviously not seen this team yet.

"We know how tough it will be. We’ve beaten Tranmere but they will be up there.

"People will look at the results in the division and for me, Barrow winning at Stockport was the shock result.

"We’ve been professional though.

"I’ve told the chairman to judge us by the quality we have on the bench.

"We weren’t very strong at times last year but every one on the bench [at Tranmere] could start next week.

"Some of them might.

"We are looking forward to seeing where we are and we’re still trying to do a few bits of business.

"We want players who will add to this group. That doesn’t mean they are better, just they add something to what we are about.

"And we are about hard work, energy and determination.

"I listened to Vincent Kompany after Burnley beat Huddersfield and he said ‘I’ll take effort over ability every day’.

"It’s about being honest and caring [for the club] and our group has that."