Tranmere Rovers against Stevenage off after Storm Arwen damage

Stevenage's League Two game at Tranmere Rovers is OFF after the Merseyside club were hit by Storm Arwen.

Strong 90mph winds have battered northern England and Scotland and has caused damage to the main stand at Prenton Park.

A statement on the Whites' website said: "Unfortunately, today’s game against Stevenage has had to be postponed.

"Damage from Storm Arwen has resulted in a small section of the main stand roof being blown off and a significant amount of roof signage and guttering has been blown down.

"The SAG [Safety Advisory Group] have advised that it is not safe to proceed with the game until the roof has been properly inspected. Whilst this is a big disappointment, the safety of fans is of course everyone’s primary concern.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."