Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Tranmere Rovers against Stevenage off after Storm Arwen damage

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:16 AM November 27, 2021
Tranmere Rovers' home of Prenton Park sustained damage from Storm Arwen.

Tranmere Rovers' home of Prenton Park sustained damage from Storm Arwen. - Credit: TIM GOODE/PA

Stevenage's League Two game at Tranmere Rovers is OFF after the Merseyside club were hit by Storm Arwen.

Strong 90mph winds have battered northern England and Scotland and has caused damage to the main stand at Prenton Park.

A statement on the Whites' website said: "Unfortunately, today’s game against Stevenage has had to be postponed.

"Damage from Storm Arwen has resulted in a small section of the main stand roof being blown off and a significant amount of roof signage and guttering has been blown down.

"The SAG [Safety Advisory Group] have advised that it is not safe to proceed with the game until the roof has been properly inspected. Whilst this is a big disappointment, the safety of fans is of course everyone’s primary concern.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Most Read

  1. 1 BID releases official statement after cancelling Christmas lights switch-on
  2. 2 Yellow warning for snow and wind in Herts as Storm Arwen sweeps in
  3. 3 Villagers left waiting over an hour in cold for Arriva buses demand better service
  1. 4 Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January
  2. 5 15 adorable rescue pets in Hertfordshire looking for loving new homes this Christmas
  3. 6 Hitchin named as happiest place to live in the East of England
  4. 7 Here's what we know so far about the new Covid variant
  5. 8 How Hertfordshire’s coronavirus figures compare to last year's lockdown
  6. 9 Driver assaulted in racially aggravated attack following car crash
  7. 10 Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet
Football
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Comet was given a preview of the Tranquil Turtle's menu ahead of its opening next week

A taste of what's to come: We look at Tranquil Turtle's menu ahead of...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Herts Live

Emergency services called to crash on A1(M)

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Tree stumps off Gresley Way in Stevenage

Work begins on Gresley Park site for 600 homes

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Herts Live

Two men arrested following Roaring Meg fight

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon