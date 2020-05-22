Advanced search

Hitchin’s Tom Ansell ready to strap gold to his waist as new deal comes with title promise

PUBLISHED: 11:24 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 22 May 2020

Tom Ansell (right) in action against Chris Adaway at the Copper Box Arena, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Tom Ansell (right) in action against Chris Adaway at the Copper Box Arena, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A new three-year deal with Goodwin Boxing is just the start of the next stage in the blossoming career of Hitchin’s Tom Ansell.

Tom Ansell in action at the Copper Box Arena. Picture: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXINGTom Ansell in action at the Copper Box Arena. Picture: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXING

The 27-year-old super-lightweight boasts an 8-1 win record in his nine professional fights, the latest being a points success over Carl Turney in November.

And he wants the next stage on his “journey” to be fighting for titles.

He said: “It’s another three years and they have promised me title shots. I’m just looking forward to progressing my career from the easy fights into the 50-50 fights.

“First I’d go for the Southern Area but after that you go into eliminators for different titles pretty much straight away.

Former Letchworth Rugby Club star turned boxer Tom Ansell. Picture: DANNY LOOFormer Letchworth Rugby Club star turned boxer Tom Ansell. Picture: DANNY LOO

“I’m looking to win the Southern Area outright, so that means defending it, then I’ll probably go straight into the English title picture.

“I may not need to do an eliminator for an English title, it depends who has got it really, but at the moment it’s a guy from Luton called Kay Prospere.

“He’s a good friend of mine so I might end up having to fight him.

“It’s just all about journeys.

Former Letchworth Rugby Club star turned boxer Tom Ansell. Picture: DANNY LOOFormer Letchworth Rugby Club star turned boxer Tom Ansell. Picture: DANNY LOO

“My first journey is getting to the Southern Area and after that title fights and eliminators just come in so quickly.

“You can really progress up the ladder and get on TV shows and get signed by people like Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.”

He is no stranger to the bright lights of the big stage though and it is somewhere he is eager to get back to.

“I fought at the O2 Indigo which apart from the Copper Box was probably the biggest show I’ve been on,” he said.

Former Letchworth Rugby Club star turned boxer Tom Ansell. Picture: DANNY LOOFormer Letchworth Rugby Club star turned boxer Tom Ansell. Picture: DANNY LOO

“That was Joe Joyce’s debut fight and then Charlie Edwards, who was an Olympian, I fought on his show at the Copper Box.

“They were brilliant.

“York Hall is my home venue, I love it there because as you walk out everybody is on top of you and there is not really any space or anything.

“The crowd are just there and it’s brilliant.

Former Letchworth Rugby Club star turned boxer Tom Ansell. Picture: DANNY LOOFormer Letchworth Rugby Club star turned boxer Tom Ansell. Picture: DANNY LOO

“But it’s not just that. The amount of people who have fought there from Anthony Joshua to Lennox Lewis and people like that, it is just unreal.”

He is hoping the step back into the ring is on a high-profile show too.

Like every other boxer across the country his ability to plan for those next steps have been limited and postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.

But while there is a risk of going stale with the endless fitness work, he is hoping that it leads to a place on a novel type of show being mooted by promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Training is going well,” he said. “I’m doing a lot of fitness and hitting the bag every now and then but to be honest it’s getting to be a bit repetitive because I haven’t got anything to aim for.

“I’m making sure that when I do come back I’ll only need two or three weeks of pad work and sparring and I’ll be ready.

“You can only train so much until you hit your peak and I don’t want to hit my peak yet.

“As soon as I get my date, that’s where I need to start. I can’t miss it by peaking a week before my fight day or something like that.

“Eddie Hearn is looking to set something up in his back garden. He’s said stuff like there will be no cameramen, it will all be filmed by drones.

“It’s sounds quite amazing to be fair and to get on that would unreal. My coach and promoter have put my name forward and so hopefully I can.

“If Eddie and Frank Warren start putting on shows no doubt they will want 50-50 fights.”

And he is confident that the step up from four-round bouts to longer affairs will benefit him.

He said: “Hopefully my next fight will be a six or eight-round one. When you’re fighting for titles you need to be doing them straight away.

“It’s all well and good being able to spar 10 or 12 rounds or more but the British Boxing Board of Control need to see you have that on your record.

“As those fights gone on I’ll be a stronger fighter. Four rounds in sporting terms is more like a 100m sprint. You’ve got to come out and go all out.

“If you lose a round in a 10-round fight it’s not the end of the world.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin’s Tom Ansell ready to strap gold to his waist as new deal comes with title promise

Tom Ansell (right) in action against Chris Adaway at the Copper Box Arena, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Trust launches round-the-clock support for Herts residents

Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is launching a new NHS 111 service. Picture: HPFT

This is the biggest challenge the Comet has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it

The Comet is asking for your support during the coronavirus crisis.

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

Stevenage Borough Council votes in new mayor for 2020/21

Cllr Jim Brown (left) has been ratified as the new mayor of Stevenage. Picture: SBC
Drive 24