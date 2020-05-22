Hitchin’s Tom Ansell ready to strap gold to his waist as new deal comes with title promise

Tom Ansell (right) in action against Chris Adaway at the Copper Box Arena, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A new three-year deal with Goodwin Boxing is just the start of the next stage in the blossoming career of Hitchin’s Tom Ansell.

Tom Ansell in action at the Copper Box Arena. Picture: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXING Tom Ansell in action at the Copper Box Arena. Picture: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXING

The 27-year-old super-lightweight boasts an 8-1 win record in his nine professional fights, the latest being a points success over Carl Turney in November.

And he wants the next stage on his “journey” to be fighting for titles.

He said: “It’s another three years and they have promised me title shots. I’m just looking forward to progressing my career from the easy fights into the 50-50 fights.

“First I’d go for the Southern Area but after that you go into eliminators for different titles pretty much straight away.

“I’m looking to win the Southern Area outright, so that means defending it, then I’ll probably go straight into the English title picture.

“I may not need to do an eliminator for an English title, it depends who has got it really, but at the moment it’s a guy from Luton called Kay Prospere.

“He’s a good friend of mine so I might end up having to fight him.

“It’s just all about journeys.

“My first journey is getting to the Southern Area and after that title fights and eliminators just come in so quickly.

“You can really progress up the ladder and get on TV shows and get signed by people like Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.”

He is no stranger to the bright lights of the big stage though and it is somewhere he is eager to get back to.

“I fought at the O2 Indigo which apart from the Copper Box was probably the biggest show I’ve been on,” he said.

“That was Joe Joyce’s debut fight and then Charlie Edwards, who was an Olympian, I fought on his show at the Copper Box.

“They were brilliant.

“York Hall is my home venue, I love it there because as you walk out everybody is on top of you and there is not really any space or anything.

“The crowd are just there and it’s brilliant.

“But it’s not just that. The amount of people who have fought there from Anthony Joshua to Lennox Lewis and people like that, it is just unreal.”

He is hoping the step back into the ring is on a high-profile show too.

Like every other boxer across the country his ability to plan for those next steps have been limited and postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.

But while there is a risk of going stale with the endless fitness work, he is hoping that it leads to a place on a novel type of show being mooted by promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Training is going well,” he said. “I’m doing a lot of fitness and hitting the bag every now and then but to be honest it’s getting to be a bit repetitive because I haven’t got anything to aim for.

“I’m making sure that when I do come back I’ll only need two or three weeks of pad work and sparring and I’ll be ready.

“You can only train so much until you hit your peak and I don’t want to hit my peak yet.

“As soon as I get my date, that’s where I need to start. I can’t miss it by peaking a week before my fight day or something like that.

“Eddie Hearn is looking to set something up in his back garden. He’s said stuff like there will be no cameramen, it will all be filmed by drones.

“It’s sounds quite amazing to be fair and to get on that would unreal. My coach and promoter have put my name forward and so hopefully I can.

“If Eddie and Frank Warren start putting on shows no doubt they will want 50-50 fights.”

And he is confident that the step up from four-round bouts to longer affairs will benefit him.

He said: “Hopefully my next fight will be a six or eight-round one. When you’re fighting for titles you need to be doing them straight away.

“It’s all well and good being able to spar 10 or 12 rounds or more but the British Boxing Board of Control need to see you have that on your record.

“As those fights gone on I’ll be a stronger fighter. Four rounds in sporting terms is more like a 100m sprint. You’ve got to come out and go all out.

“If you lose a round in a 10-round fight it’s not the end of the world.”