Tom Ansell one step closer bringing a title back to Hitchin after landing eliminator fight

Tom Ansell is closing in on his dream of bringing a title back to Hitchin - after being handed an English super lightweight eliminator bout.

The 29-year-old will headline the bill for the first time at the iconic York Hall when he takes on Derby's Sajid Abid.

And victory will put him into a title shot for the belt currently held by Egham's Billy Allington.

He said: "This is a massive opportunity for me to really start putting myself on the big stage.

"It’s the first time I will have headlined professionally which will be another experience.

"But it is good to be back at York Hall and getting the exposure I should get.

"I’m hoping to take about 300 supporters down there. A lot of [Letchworth] rugby club are going and a lot of guys from Hitchin.

"I’m looking to smash it and knock him out.

"There is always going to be nerves. I want to win and I care about it and I want to impress.

"But I just want to do my training camp and if I have done everything I can possibly do, then I’ll have no regrets.

"And I want to bring the title back to Hitchin, that’s my main goal."

His opponent is something of an unknown quantity but his record stacks up against that of the Hitchin man and provides the exact challenge he has been looking for.

Ansell said: "I don’t know much about him, I let my coach do most of the research.

"I do know that he has had 10 wins with one knockout and one loss so he is pretty good and has pretty much the same record as me.

"It will be a tough fight. It sounds like he is quite tall and a counter-puncher so it should be a good match-up.

"Training has been going really well. It is hard and mentally hard too but I am getting through it.

"My team have put together a good programme with Tony as my main coach, with nutrition from Paul O’Neill and with strength and conditioning with James Ellis."