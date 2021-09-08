Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Marriott's schoolgirl Tala Clarke enjoys victory on England debut

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:30 AM September 8, 2021   
Marriott's schoolgirl Tala Clarke shone for England in the win over Wales in an U19 international.

Marriott's schoolgirl Tala Clarke shone for England in the win over Wales in an U19 international. - Credit: MATT CLARKE

Tala Clarke of Marriott's School played a starring role on debut as England beat Wales in an U19 international golf match.

The Knebwoth Golf Club member was part of a 14-strong squad, consisting of eight boys and six girls who travelled to the fixture at The Rolls of Monmouth course in South Wales.

They competed for 21 points over morning foursomes and afternoon singles.

Marriott's schoolgirl Tala Clarke shone for England in the win over Wales in an U19 international.

Marriott's schoolgirl Tala Clarke shone for England in the win over Wales in an U19 international. - Credit: FIONA CLARKE

Clarke and her foursomes partner Eve Neild of Norfolk suffered a narrow 2&1 loss in the morning matches but the U16 English Schools Golf Association champion came out firing in the afternoon singles matches.

She played some of her very best golf to be under par when she closed out a 4&2 victory with a closing birdie on the 16th hole against Hollie Jenkins.

Marriott's schoolgirl Tala Clarke shone for England in the win over Wales in an U19 international.

Marriott's schoolgirl Tala Clarke shone for England in the win over Wales in an U19 international. - Credit: MATT CLARKE

It meant the English girls secured a 5-4 win and with the boys strolling to an 11-1 success, England claimed a 16-5 overall victory.

Clarke said: "I really enjoyed the experience. It was an honour to compete for England and be part of such an amazing team."

