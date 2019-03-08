Advanced search

Table tennis star Walsh wins National Junior Cup

PUBLISHED: 15:03 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 24 June 2019

Ethan Walsh won all nine of his games at the Table Tennis England National Junior Cup. Picture: John Upham

Ethan Walsh won all nine of his games at the Table Tennis England National Junior Cup. Picture: John Upham

Stevenage's Ethan Walsh ended the domestic season by taking gold at the Table Tennis England Junior National Cup - winning all of his games.

Walsh, 17, went into the round-robin tournament as the third seed, but faced competition for the prize from nine other young table tennis stars from across the country.

The Marriotts School student won all nine of his matches, beating top two seeds Shayan Siraj and James Smith, both by a score of 4-2.

Walsh was pushed closest by fifth seed and eventual silver medallist Joe Cope, who put in a brilliant comeback from 3-0 down in their match in the first round of fixtures, before Walsh came through 4-3.

The gold isn't the first for the 17-year-old rising star this season, after he won the National Championship title last month.

The domestic season may be over, but Walsh will now represent England at the European Youth Championships in the Czech Republic, beginning on July 7.

