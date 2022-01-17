Still more to come too says Brett Donnelly as Stotfold's title challenge is given a boost

Stofold can get even better according to manager Brett Donnelly. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Top of the league Stotfold took full advantage of a loss for rivals Winslow United with a fine, if hard-fought, win over play-off hopefuls Bedford.

The 4-1 victory keeps them top of Spartan South Midlands League Division One, but the 2-1 defeat for their Buckinghamshire rivals at third-place Ampthill Town means the Eagles are now seven points clear having played four more games.

And manager Brett Donnelly was happy to see their unbeaten run stretch to eight games, even if it wasn't their most fluid performance.

He said: “Though we weren't at our best for long periods, we dug in.

“They're a good side and it’s a tough place to come and get three points but we ground it out which is nice."

The game was nothing short of action, with the first half especially a back and forth affair.

And it was still level until the 44th minute when a loose ball down the wing allowed Ashley Kersey to put a looping cross to the back stick for Codi-Lee Spavins to knock it home.

The second half started with the woodwork being rattled three times by the pair in the space of two minutes.

But eight minutes after the restart, a 20-yard strike from Joseph Ryan doubled Stotfold's advantage and although Bedford pulled one back, an own goal and a second for Spavins in the dying minutes gave Donnelly's men the three points.

And the boss still believes there is plenty more to come from his side.

Donnelly said: “We created a lot of chances, but it annoys me we don’t take as many as we do.

“We are hard to beat because of our goals, but we’re conceding goals which is something we need to work on.

“We do get our body in the way, we are in your face and I want us to be hard to beat, which we are."

Stotfold visit Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday.