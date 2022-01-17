Still more to come too says Brett Donnelly as Stotfold's title challenge is given a boost
Conor Perrett
- Credit: NEIL METCALFE
Top of the league Stotfold took full advantage of a loss for rivals Winslow United with a fine, if hard-fought, win over play-off hopefuls Bedford.
The 4-1 victory keeps them top of Spartan South Midlands League Division One, but the 2-1 defeat for their Buckinghamshire rivals at third-place Ampthill Town means the Eagles are now seven points clear having played four more games.
And manager Brett Donnelly was happy to see their unbeaten run stretch to eight games, even if it wasn't their most fluid performance.
He said: “Though we weren't at our best for long periods, we dug in.
“They're a good side and it’s a tough place to come and get three points but we ground it out which is nice."
The game was nothing short of action, with the first half especially a back and forth affair.
And it was still level until the 44th minute when a loose ball down the wing allowed Ashley Kersey to put a looping cross to the back stick for Codi-Lee Spavins to knock it home.
Most Read
- 1 Council to build new car park to improve entrance into town
- 2 Stevenage siblings launch funeral fundraiser following Covid death of mum at 47
- 3 ATM stolen during ram raid at Baldock store
- 4 Schoolgirl inappropriately touched while walking home
- 5 Two North Herts councillors sent council tax summons
- 6 10-year-old Ayana makes 'phenomenal' stage debut in The Lion King
- 7 Latest on Stevenage Marks & Spencer store opening
- 8 Hitchin Forum: Westward Ho! Stevenage first, North Herts next!
- 9 MP insists no one in Mid Beds is angry with the PM over partygate
- 10 Simply four-some from Hitchin Town as Hutchinson and Stead blow Ives away
The second half started with the woodwork being rattled three times by the pair in the space of two minutes.
But eight minutes after the restart, a 20-yard strike from Joseph Ryan doubled Stotfold's advantage and although Bedford pulled one back, an own goal and a second for Spavins in the dying minutes gave Donnelly's men the three points.
And the boss still believes there is plenty more to come from his side.
Donnelly said: “We created a lot of chances, but it annoys me we don’t take as many as we do.
“We are hard to beat because of our goals, but we’re conceding goals which is something we need to work on.
“We do get our body in the way, we are in your face and I want us to be hard to beat, which we are."
Stotfold visit Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday.