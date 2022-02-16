Sponsors still on board as Stotfold Junior U13 girls look forward to rosy future

Stotfold Junior U13 girls have secured sponsorship again for the season. - Credit: STOTFOLD JUNIOR FC

A young and up and coming girl's football team has come through the pandemic with eyes firmly fixed on a rosy future.

The U13 squad at Stotfold Junior have been playing together for five years and have been supported all that time by sponsors New Edge, a property and development consultancy business.

It has allowed them to parade new kits for their games in Division One of the Bedfordshire Girls Football League.

Coach John Clark said: "We’ve gone through two really tough seasons but hopefully we’re out the other side of that now.

"We love providing football and this team are a credit to the club.

"We’re extremely grateful for the support from New Edge and look forward to seeing them supporting us throughout this season and beyond.”

Andrea Lewis of New Edge added: "It has been a joy to see them develop their skills from when they started at U9s.

"They have matured into an amazing group of young players who are always committed to performing to their best abilities in every game."

The team are also looking for new members in preparation for next season when they transition to 11-a-side football.

Anyone interested can find more details at www.stotfoldjuniorfc.co.uk