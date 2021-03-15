Platform for success created as Luke Gregson steps down at Stotfold

Published: 2:06 PM March 15, 2021

Luke Gregson has stepped down from his role of manager at Stotfold due to family and work commitments. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Stotfold have begun a search for a new manager after Luke Gregson stepped down from the role due to family and work commitments.

The popular boss had guided the Eagles to fifth in the 2019-20 Spartan South Midlands League Division One campaign, one place off the promotion places and with 10 games to go when the league was declared null and void.

His last match in charge was a 4-0 home win over Hillingdon Borough on December, 12, a result that had them seventh when the new season ground to another permanent halt.

And chairman Phil Pateman believes the platform Gregson helped create has made Stotfold a team on the rise.

He said: "It was something of a coup when we convinced our former player to return to the club after a season in which we were relegated to Division One.

"Luke left Baldock Town on a high having gained promotion to the Premier Division and placing them fifth in their first season.

"His association with both the junior and senior clubs, the lure of the new stadium and to be part of our ambitious project was enough to convince him and his family to put on hold temporarily a promised sabbatical.

"That period has now elapsed, and it is with some frustration from all concerned that, due to the pandemic, we and specifically Luke have been denied completing the first phase of our project, namely promotion back to the Premier Division.

"What Luke leaves is a club that is on the up, a management and squad made up largely of locals, playing an attractive brand of football, in a fantastic future-proof stadium.

"He has laid the foundations and it is for us all to build upon it. Enormous thanks to him and to his family."

Pateman now hopes his successor uses the work done to complete the job.

He said: "It is clear to us that we are on the right track and as such we will be looking for his successor to be someone who can build on the team and the bond we have, understands the ethos of the club and can take us through the next phase."

Anyone interested in the role should email phil@pmracing.co.uk or call 07825 133344.