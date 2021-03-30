Hitchin Town legend Brett Donnelly named as new Stotfold manager
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Brett Donnelly has been named as the man to take over the reigns at Stotfold.
The Hitchin Town star, who also played for Biggleswade Town while he was assistant to Lee Allinson, will take up the role on May 8, after the Spartan South Midlands League Division One side's extended season concludes.
He takes over from Luke Gregson who stepped down earlier this month citing family and work commitments.
Donnelly retired from playing in July after a stellar career, the majority of which was with the Canaries but also included stints at Barton Rovers, Potton United and Stotfold themselves.
He did so with the intention of helping Mark Burke at Top Field and was first-team coach during the most recent ill-fated Southern League Premier Division season.
He takes charge at New Roker Park with a club who have been on the cusp of promotion for the last two seasons.
The Eagles' announcement said that details of his management team would be released shortly.
Most Read
- 1 High street benches and bike stands will be replaced after 'unintended controversy'
- 2 Trees cut after subsidence damage to nearby property
- 3 Thief steals expensive computer from Stevenage store
- 4 What can I do when lockdown restrictions ease on Monday, March 29?
- 5 Crashes lead to speed limit reduction on stretch of A507
- 6 Man to face court in connection with hare coursing offence
- 7 Explainer: How did inspectors rate flats with fire safety problems as safe?
- 8 Elite swimmer who became homeless transforms life with strangers' £38k
- 9 'Our children are suffering' - Debate over Stevenage play area closures continues
- 10 Pupils brighten high street for Great Big Art Exhibition