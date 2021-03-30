Hitchin Town legend Brett Donnelly named as new Stotfold manager

Published: 6:13 PM March 30, 2021

Brett Donnelly has been coach at Hitchin Town over the last few years. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Brett Donnelly has been named as the man to take over the reigns at Stotfold.

Brett Donnelly barks out the orders during his time as Biggleswade Town's player/assistant manager. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The Hitchin Town star, who also played for Biggleswade Town while he was assistant to Lee Allinson, will take up the role on May 8, after the Spartan South Midlands League Division One side's extended season concludes.

Brett Donnelly in typical action for Hitchin Town. - Credit: PETER ELSE

He takes over from Luke Gregson who stepped down earlier this month citing family and work commitments.

Donnelly retired from playing in July after a stellar career, the majority of which was with the Canaries but also included stints at Barton Rovers, Potton United and Stotfold themselves.

He did so with the intention of helping Mark Burke at Top Field and was first-team coach during the most recent ill-fated Southern League Premier Division season.

He takes charge at New Roker Park with a club who have been on the cusp of promotion for the last two seasons.

The Eagles' announcement said that details of his management team would be released shortly.